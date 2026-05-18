Half of Workers Would Quit Within 3 Months, But Only If They Could Afford To

A new "Quit Tomorrow Test" finds that half of workers would leave if they had enough savings to cover a year of expenses

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey of 1,000 U.S. workers reveals that half of employees would quit their jobs within the next three months if they felt financially secure enough to do so. According to the latest Quit Tomorrow Test report from MyPerfectResume®, a premium resume-building service, today's workforce is not staying put out of loyalty or satisfaction, but because financial realities are limiting career mobility.

The findings show a workforce caught between confidence and caution. While many workers believe they could quickly find a similar or better opportunity, limited savings, rising costs, and fear of financial disruption are preventing them from taking action.

"On the surface, it may look like workers are choosing stability, but the reality is more nuanced," said Dr. Jasmine Escalera, Career Expert at MyPerfectResume. "Many employees feel they have options, but without a financial cushion, making a move can feel too risky. That's keeping a significant portion of the workforce in place, even if they're not fully engaged."

Key Findings:

Half of workers would leave if they felt financially secure: 50% say they would quit within three months

50% say they would quit within three months Financial pressure is keeping workers in place: 69% say financial strain influences their decision to remain in their current role

69% say financial strain influences their decision to remain in their current role Nearly half have little savings to fall back on: 45% say their savings would not last longer than three months without income

45% say their savings would not last longer than three months without income Confidence isn't the problem: 60% say they could find a similar or better job within three months

60% say they could find a similar or better job within three months More than half are disengaged: 53% say they are coasting, disengaged, or already planning to leave

53% say they are coasting, disengaged, or already planning to leave Pay remains the biggest motivator: 60% say higher pay would motivate them to leave, while 78% cite compensation as a top reason for changing jobs

Limited Savings Are Restricting Mobility

Short financial runways are making career changes difficult:

45% say their savings would last less than three months

30% say their savings would last three to eleven months

26% say they have one year or more saved

Without a strong financial cushion, even a short employment gap can feel too risky for many workers.

Disengagement Is Widespread

More than half of workers are not fully engaged in their current roles:

34% say they are doing their job but not going above and beyond

11% say they are actively disengaged

8% say they are already planning to leave

Compensation Is Driving Career Decisions

Financial considerations outweigh all other reasons employees stay or leave their jobs.

Reasons workers stay:

76% cite financially driven reasons such as pay, benefits, or security

34% cite fear-based reasons such as layoffs or job market uncertainty

14% stay for career growth

9% stay out of loyalty

Reasons workers would leave:

60% say higher pay would motivate them to leave

78% cite compensation as a key factor when considering a new role

The Cost of Leaving Remains Too High

Essential expenses and responsibilities continue to keep workers tied to their current employers:

43% cite rent or mortgage costs

36% cite health insurance or benefits

31% point to limited savings

23% cite family or caregiving costs

15% cite debt or student loans

13% fear layoffs elsewhere if they switch jobs

17% say none of these factors are preventing them from leaving

Workers Are Split on Staying Another Year

Employees remain divided on their outlook for staying in their current role:

56% say they would feel satisfied staying another year

45% feel neutral or dissatisfied about remaining in their current job another year

To view the full report and obtain more information, please visit https://www.myperfectresume.com/career-center/careers/basics/quit-tomorrow-test or contact Nathan Barber, Public Relations Specialist, at [email protected].

Methodology

The findings presented in this report are based on a nationally representative survey conducted by MyPerfectResume using Pollfish in April, 2026. The survey collected responses from 1,000 U.S. adults currently employed full-time. Respondents answered a mix of single-selection and multiple-choice questions about financial security, job mobility, workplace engagement, and career decision-making. Participants were asked about their savings, confidence in finding new employment, reasons for staying in or leaving their current roles, and overall mindset at work.

Demographic Breakdown:

The survey sample included 53% female and 46% male respondents, with a small percentage selecting another option or preferring not to answer. Age distribution was broad, with 11% between ages 18–24, 17% aged 25–34, 18% aged 35–44, 17% aged 45–54, 16% aged 55–64, and 21% aged 65 or older, providing a balanced view across career stages.

About MyPerfectResume

MyPerfectResume Resume Builder with professional templates is designed to help job seekers elevate their careers. The easy-to-use platform was created to eliminate the hassle of resume writing, offering professionally written examples, free expert tips, step-by-step guidance to make a resume, and valuable interview advice to create an outstanding job application effortlessly. Since 2012, MyPerfectResume's Resume Builder has helped more than 11 million job seekers create their perfect resumes online. Its comprehensive employment surveys have been featured in Forbes, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC, Newsweek, USA Today, BBC, Workable, and more. Stay connected with MyPerfectResume's latest LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook updates.

SOURCE MyPerfectResume