Market Overview

The Middle East & African plant growth regulator market was valued at USD 219.7 million in 2019, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2020-2025).The consumption volume of the plant growth regulator market was 113.1 thousand metric ton in 2019, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025). There has been an increasing demand for fruits in Egypt and South Africa, and the application of plant growth regulators (PGRs) on fruit crops is continuously increasing. Similarly, in Africa, plant growth regulators are highly used for vegetables, such as potatoes, tomatoes, and onions. Fruits are enhanced by the application of PGR, in case of apples, pears, and peaches, in Turkey. Awareness among the farmers for the use of PGRs and their high costs are restraining the market growth. The use of PGR is limited with certain crops, which makes the market less approachable. By type, the cytokinins segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, due to high production of fruits and commercial vegetables in Africa and Middle East. In terms of value, the crop-based segment accounted for the largest market share, owing to its benefits on crops, such as fruits and cereals. The major fruits produced in South Africa are citruses, bananas mangoes, litchis, and grapes. More than 40% of agricultural exports include fruits. Hence, fruit is the major contributor to South Africaâ€™s GDP, accounting for 2.5%. The demand for PGRs in the African market is led by agricultural countries, such as South Africa and Egypt. Cereals and oilseeds are the major consumers of plant growth regulators, followed by fruits and vegetables.Between 2020 and 2025, South Africa is estimated to be the fastest-growing PGR market in Africa. The major factors driving the growth of the South African market are the increase in the consumption of fruits, such as grapes and bananas, and the increasing income of farmers. Furthermore, increasing fruit cultivation in the country is also driving the market, and the same trend is expected to follow during the forecast period.In the Middle East, Egypt is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for PGR, during the forecast period. The rising demand for organic food and a significant growth in the production of cotton and grapes are boosting the demand for PGR products. Nufarm Ltd, Zagro, ADAMA, UPL, and Syngenta are some of the prominent players operating in the market studied. These companies are strengthening their positions by expanding their presence in the region. Additionally, these players are partnering with local distribution retailers to sell their PGR products in the region. For instance, Zagro partnered with local retailers to increase its market share. UPL acquired Arysta Life Science, whose PGR products are well distributed through the retailers. These companies are providing PGR products mainly in Africa, thus, showing a high demand for PGR products in the region.



Scope of the Report

The study includes the types of plant growth regulators and their wide scope in the market, in future. The study also includes crop and field applications, as well as non-crop use in agriculture. The companies in the Middle East & African market operate in B2C format. The market sizing has been done at the consumer level. The market has been segmented by type and by crop type and crop type. By geography, the market has been segmented by the countries of Middle East & Africa.



Key Market Trends

Aiding the Increase in Crop Profitability



Plant growth regulator have become popular across the region, as they aid in increased crop yields and better management of the crop. Moreover, as the employment in agriculture in Middle East & Africa reduced considerably, from 17.04% in 2016 to 16.87% in 2019 (World Bank), the use of PGRâ€™s among the farmers gained momentum in the recent years. This, in turn, helped in increasing the productivity of crops, owing to which the region witnessed a quality agricultural yield of 1,622.3 kg/ha (cereals) in 2018, which boosted the crop profitability. The application of PGRs in the removal of excessive number of young fruits from apple and pear trees is a common practice in orchard management, which must be done within 30 days of blooming. Thus, the availability of labor should align with this practice. Due to decreased labor force, PGRs reduced the total biological yield but increased the portion of marketable yield and fruit size, thus, reducing the unmarketable produce. Additionally, it helped ease the use of mechanical harvesters, making harvesting easier and reducing the cost of human labor.Â This, in turn, has boosted the profitability of the crops, as more of the produce becomes marketable. According to a research study conducted by research scholars in the University of Iran, in 2016, plant growth regulator can also be used to manipulate the harvest date in a wide range of crops. Their exogenous application helps improve the desirable characteristics of ornamental plants. For instance, the use ofÂ PGRs improved the overall boll weight of heat stressed plants by 32%, where 12% was amplified under glasshouse and 18% was amplified under field conditions, when compared with non-treated PGRÂ plants under the same temperatures.Â The use of PGRs resulted in a considerable increase in the yields of these plants, which, in turn, improved the crop profitability. Therefore, the application of PGRs yielded considerable success in the processes of plant development, such as flowering and fruit development, as well as ripening, harvesting, and post-harvesting of fruits and vegetables. Thus, PGRs are aiding in the increase of crop production, further boosting the crop profitability.



Crop-Based Dominates the Market



The crop-based segment of the plant growth regulator market was valued at USD 160.8 million in 2019,registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The consumption volume of plant growth regulator for crop-based segment was at 83.3 thousand metric ton,registering a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.Plant growth regulators are used in specific crops, such as fruits and cereals. In South Africa, major fruits production are citrus, Banana, mangoes, litchi, and grapes. More than 40% of agricultural exports include fruits, which is major contributor to South Africaâ€™s Growth Domestic Profit (GDP) that account for 2.5%. The African plant growth regulator market demand is led by agricultural countries, like South Africa and Egypt. Cereals and oilseeds are the major consumers of plant growth regulators followed by fruits and vegetables.The demand for plant growth hormone is high in South Africa, as they are extensively used for banana crops. The three main reasons for using PGRs on bananas is to improve the post-harvest increase yields, green life, and to alleviate plant stress. For instance, to improve post-harvest green life, theÂ VBC PGR RyzUp of Valent bioscience is used prior to packing and shipping in combination, in order, to prevent the bananas from de-greening (ripening and turning yellow) as yellowing of bananas get rejected.The textile market in Middle East is growing due to high demand of cotton, which is likely to drive the PGR market, during the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Turkey is the fifth largest exporter of textiles worldwide, accounting for almost 4% of the countryâ€™s exports. Plant growth regulators control the undesired vegetative development and, thus, helping to increase the number of sympodial in the cotton crop, thereby aiding in the increase of seed cotton yield. The companies are targeting the African region for future growth of the industry. Investments in R&D for capping down the prices of plant growth regulator products to increase the yield for major crops is the major driver, which, in turn, is expected to boost the PGR market, during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The market is consolidated with very few players accounting for the major share. BASF SE, Bayer CropScience, UPL, and Syngenta are some of the prominent global players operating in the region. Other companies, such as ADAMA, NuFarm Ltd, and Sumitomo, are also involved in the business of plant growth regulators, capturing healthy market shares. Companies are launching new products to increase their business growth in the local regions. For instance, recently, Syngenta launched an innovative product, Moddus, which is exclusively used for grains and cereals. Mergers and acquisitions are also part of the main strategies of the major companies. For instance, in 2018, UPL acquired the plan growth regulator business of Arysta LifeScience, which consists of eight PGR products.Strong distribution and retail chain of the company in different countries is one of the main strategies for the growth of the market. For instance, Zabro has a strong distribution channel, owing to the presence of various regional offices in Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Thailand, Zambia, and Pakistan.Innovation in PGR products is one of the key strategies followed by the companies to increase their revenues. For example, Arysta LifeScience produces eight different products either in granular or concentrate liquid form or in small tablet forms. The variety in the types of products helps the company stay ahead in the competition in the market studied.



