NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Middle East Disposable Gloves Market by Type (Natural Rubber gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene, Polyethylene and Others), Form (Powder and Non-powder), and Application (Medical and Non-medical): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5793155/?utm_source=PRN



The Middle East disposable gloves market size in 2017 is $355.92 million, and is projected to reach $615.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2018 to 2025.



Disposable gloves are used in various sectors such as medical, dental, food industry, and others for preventing cross-contamination between caregivers and patients. Owing to the minimal costs associated with disposable gloves, these are widely used for medical use for examinations and surgical procedures.



In terms of volume, polyethylene gloves exhibited the highest growth throughout the forecast period. Disposable gloves are primarily used in the healthcare and food industry, as a protection measure to avoid cross-infection between caregivers and patients. Over the period, a number of variants of disposable gloves have been developed such as natural rubber, nitrile, vinyl, and neoprene. Each of the variants renders a unique benefit over conventional gloves, which in turn increases its applications in various industries such as food service, clean room, and industrial application. For instance, nitrile gloves are more puncture-resistant, frictionless, and offer longer shelf life as compared to latex gloves.

The major factors driving the growth of the disposable gloves market is rise in concern for safety and hygiene and novel manufacturing technologies for making gloves temperature-resistant, rupture-resistant, and control latex-associated infections. However, high competitive pricing offered by local manufacturers hamper the market growth. On the contrary, developing and untapped economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for disposable glove manufacturers in the near future.

The Middle East disposable gloves product market is segmented based on form, type, application, and region. On the basis of form, the market is bifurcated into powdered and non-powdered form. Depending on type, it is fragmented into natural rubber gloves, nitrile gloves, vinyl gloves, neoprene, polyethylene, and others. The applications covered in the study include medical and nonmedical. The medical segment is sub-segmented into examination and surgical gloves. The nonmedical segment is further segmented into food service, clean room, and industrial applications. Region wise, the market is analyzed across Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, and rest of Middle East.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

- This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current Middle East disposable gloves market trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2025, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities

- An in-depth analysis of various countries is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current market trends to enable stakeholders to formulate country-specific plans

- A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the Middle East disposable gloves market growth is provided

- An extensive analysis of various countries provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves in the Middle East disposable gloves industry



KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type

• Natural Rubber Gloves

• Nitrile Gloves

• Vinyl Gloves

• Neoprene

• Polyethylene

• Others



By Form

• Powdered

• Non-powdered



By Application

• Medical

o Examination

o Surgical

• Non-medical

o Food Service

o Clean Room

o Industrial



By Region

• Middle East

o Saudi Arabia

o United Arab Emirates

o Rest of Middle East



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Top Glove Corporation Berhad,

• Supermax Corporation Berhad,

• Semperit AG Holding

• Rubberex Corp. M Bhd,

• Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

• Hartalega Holdings Berhad

• Dynarex Corporation

• Cardinal Health, Inc.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Ansell Limited

• Abbott Laboratories



The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

• Smart Glove Corporation Sdn Bhd,

• Cypress Medical Products LLC

• Microflex Corporation

• Mölnlycke Health Care

• YTY Industry Holdings Berhad



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5793155/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

