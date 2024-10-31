The Middletown Home Successfully Enhances Pumpkin Fest 2024 with CATIE Mobile

Innovative Communication Solution from Status Solutions Boosts Event Safety and Efficiency

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Middletown Home, a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) continuing care community, hosted its largest annual fundraiser, Pumpkin Fest Weekend, on October 5-6, 2024. Now in its 10th year, the cherished community event attracted 20,000 attendees and showcased live music, local artisans, and autumn-inspired activities. This year's event featured a groundbreaking enhancement—CATIE Mobile, a multi-award-winning communication app provided by Status Solutions, which significantly improved communication, safety, and event management for all involved.

Young girls enjoying the Middletown Pumpkin Fest Signs that welcomed patrons encouraging them to download the application.

As the Pumpkin Fest Weekend continued to grow, The Middletown Home recognized the need for an efficient communication solution to manage the increasing scale of the event. "Given the size of Pumpkin Fest, we needed a solution that would help us communicate effectively with everyone involved—from attendees to vendors and volunteers—to ensure a safe and smooth-running event," said Fred Barrett, VP of Operations at The Middletown Home.

Thanks to being enrolled in Status Solutions' Innovation Program, The Middletown Home could deploy CATIE Mobile at no additional cost, enhancing the event experience for all. CATIE Mobile provided real-time updates, safety alerts, and event information directly to attendees' smartphones. The app also allowed administrators to coordinate seamlessly with volunteers, vendors, and first responders, ensuring a safe and successful event.

"We were thrilled to provide CATIE Mobile to The Middletown Home for Pumpkin Fest. It's a perfect example of how our Innovation Program gives customers access to cutting-edge solutions that enhance communication and safety," said Mike MacLeod, Founder and CEO of Status Solutions.

Results from Pumpkin Fest 2024 Include:

Two medical emergencies were swiftly addressed through the app's alert system, allowing volunteers and staff to respond quickly and ensure the safety of attendees. Improved Event Management: Reminders about scheduled activities and updates to event maps and schedules were easily accessible through CATIE Mobile, streamlining the festival experience for attendees.

"We were incredibly grateful to have CATIE Mobile for Pumpkin Fest. The real-time updates and communication with artisans, vendors, and volunteers were key to the success of the event," said Louis Vogel, CEO of The Middletown Home.

As a result of CATIE Mobile's success at Pumpkin Fest, The Middletown Home is now exploring further opportunities to integrate the platform into daily operations.

For more information on CATIE Mobile at Pumpkin Fest, read the full case study here. For more information on Status Solutions' Innovation Program or their school safety technology and funding platform, please visit Status Solutions website.

Contact:

Laura Hartman, Status Solutions

866-846-7272, x 456

[email protected]

SOURCE Status Solutions, LLC.