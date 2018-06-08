The Midwest Reproductive Symposium international puts education experiences at the forefront with SpotMe

CHICAGO, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midwest Reproductive Symposium international (MRSi), a world-renowned conference dedicated to the life and science of fertility, has chosen SpotMe as their event app to further improve the participant experience through empowerment of conversation, immersive intellectual engagement, and initiate meaningful connections.

The Midwest Reproductive Symposium 2018, Chicago, IL.

Established in 2003 in Chicago, IL the Midwest Reproductive Symposium international was founded by Dr. Angeline Beltsos, CEO & Medical Director of Vios Fertility Institute, to enhance the education of hundreds of nurses, doctors and other professionals in the world of reproductive health. The Symposium encourages participants to share best practices and discuss topics relevant to reproductive medicine enabling all to provide patients with the highest outcomes.

"As educational facilitators, we face the common challenge of giving everyone a voice while dealing with the existential limitations of time," explains Beltsos. "Gone are the days when participants would only pay attention to top-down lectures. Medical professionals want to interact with the content and be able to contribute to the discussion. By partnering with SpotMe, our users will encounter the scientific advancements of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) in an immersive, participatory manner that is meaningful and memorable."

This year, the Symposium will enhance intellectual dialogues with live engagement modules such as word cloud, polling and moderated Q&A. Participants will be able to connect with like-minded individuals by using SpotMe's advanced matchmaking which facilitates introductions. Additionally, they will explore scientific abstracts in an immersive way with SpotMe's Augmented Reality Scanner.

"We are thrilled to be bringing medical education to the next level at the Midwest Reproductive Symposium international 2018," comments Kelsey Nagyivan, Senior Project Manager at SpotMe. "We have collaborated on an event app that puts learning experiences at the forefront while crafting a personalized and intuitive journey for participants."

The Midwest Reproductive Symposium international will take place June 6-9, 2018 at the Drake Hotel (140 E Walton) in Chicago. The 4-day program consists of lectures, panel discussions and interactive workshops and offers attendees a unique opportunity to network with colleagues and exhibitors in both casual and formal, educational settings.

