THE MIDWEST'S LARGEST DOCTOR WHO EVENT CELEBRATES 25TH YEAR

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midwest's largest Doctor Who convention Chicago TARDIS, themed around the long-running BBC science-fiction series, returns for its 25th year from November 29 - December 1, 2024 at the Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois.

Guests include many on-screen actors who have featured in the BBC show over its 61-year history, including 7th Doctor Sylvester McCoy, 8th Doctor Paul McGann, Fugitive Doctor Jo Martin, The Master Sacha Dhawan, Companions Sophie Aldred, Frazer Hines, and Wendy Padbury, plus Annette Badland (Doctor Who, Ted Lasso), Tommy Knight (The Sarah Jane Adventures), Big Finish Production voice actors Daisy Ashford, Jaye Griffiths, Safiyya Ignar, Sonny McGann, and Sadie Miller, plus Jan Chappell, Brian Croucher, and Sally Knyvette (Blake's 7), composers Mark Ayers and Dominic Glynn, Classic Doctor Who colorizer Kieran Highman, professor and author Stacey Smith, and Big Finish Production head Jason Haigh-Ellery.

Interest in Doctor Who has peaked especially in the last year due to last year's 60th anniversary celebration and the introduction of Doctor Who on Disney+, starring Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th Doctor and Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday.

"It's been 25 years since the convention started, and our 2024 guest list looks like one of the most exciting that we've had in all these years," said Taylor Deatherage, one of the convention's organizers. "Putting this list together and trying to cover all corners of the Doctor Who universe with Classic and New Series guests, plus artists who worked on episodes, composers, and authors - there's something for everybody."

Chicago TARDIS features:

Guest and audience participation panels

Opportunities to meet your favorite Doctor Who actors during photo ops, autograph sessions, and Meet and Greets

Costume contest

Tabletop gaming

Kids' programming

Workshops

After-hours events

Dance party

Vendor room

Artist Alley

Single-day tickets start at $40 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. Get tickets and learn more at chicagotardis.com or @chicagotardis on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok.

