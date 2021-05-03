The Midwest's largest private SaaS company plans to double Indiana headcount within 18 months

To accommodate the rapid growth, ActiveCampaign is searching for a new 10,000 square foot office space in downtown Indianapolis. Although the ActiveCampaign Indianapolis team is working remotely now, the company plans to open the office as a hub for team collaboration and space for the greater Indianapolis tech community.

"Our team is so tight-knit, especially the Indy group. They host regular virtual game nights, happy hours and birthday celebrations. I know how much they want to get together in a safe way," said Denise Bindelglass, Vice President of People at ActiveCampaign. "We're starting the search now, so that we can have an opportunity to come together for teamwork and collaboration as soon as it's safe. We are committed to our hubs and creating places that our teams want to spend time in."

This investment in Indianapolis immediately follows a significant venture capital investment ActiveCampaign received. Earlier this month, the company announced a $240M Series C round, $165M ARR and 145,000 customers. The customer experience automation company's ARR has increased by $100M since opening its first Indianapolis hub in 2019.

At the time of opening in February 2019, ActiveCampaign Indianapolis had one employee, but it quickly multiplied. Today, over 40 people report to the hub, including employees across the product, people, development and design teams.

"We opened our Indianapolis hub in 2019 to take advantage of the incredible talent in the community," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "The local team has been key to our growth over the last two years and will continue to be a core part of our team and growth in the years to come as we achieve our goal of helping businesses of all sizes grow. That's why we're investing more in the community by creating more jobs and investing in more real estate."

"With Active Campaign, I've really been able to get a jumpstart on creating processes for my business. By streamlining and automating processes, I was able to launch Summer Summit, an online course, and secured multiple clients," said Cassandra Williams, founder and CEO of Educational Innovation 360 . "I am so much further along than I would have been without ActiveCampaign. Here's to building an empire!"

