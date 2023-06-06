The Miles Group's "C-Suite Intelligence" Podcast Returns for Season Three

New season bores into critical issues leaders are tackling, and surmounting, in today's rapidly changing environment – with CEO Stephen Miles, COO Taylor Griffin, new TMG hosts, and special guests.

"Winners do things differently; they adapt to change differently. We take the intelligence we've learned about those winning behaviors and practices and show how they apply to people at all different levels in a company."

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEOs running the world's top companies don't start out that way – they pull ahead of their peers with behaviors and practices that make them the "best of the best."

CEO Stephen Miles, COO Taylor Griffin, and the team at TMG coach some of the world's most successful executives, helping them continuously up their game even as business conditions grow more complex every day. Their podcast, C-Suite Intelligence, returns this week for Season Three, focusing on leadership lessons from the world's highest performers during challenging times – and how to use this intelligence to power careers.

"Executive roles, CEO roles, are changing at a pace and velocity that we've never seen before," says Griffin in the Season 3 kickoff, "The Case for Change: Building Operating Models and Cultures That Are Flexible and Adaptable."

"We need company cultures to be Olympic athletes," says Miles. "We need fitness and flexibility. Change isn't actually a bad thing. Change is something that we can take on and we are excited about it."

He continues, "Change used to be this programmatic thing that had low flexibility. It was a program that you participated in or didn't participate in. Now, we want change to be part of the exoskeleton of the company. We can adapt to change very quickly and we are flexible to whatever the environment delivers us tomorrow. A certain set of behaviors really supports that in terms of leadership."

This Season on C-Suite Intelligence: The experts at TMG and their special guests will discuss issues including:

How to create the ultimate high-performing leadership team

How to thrive through the impending global recession and systemic inflation

The importance of having a preparedness playbook for every leader

How to reduce the turnover of your senior leaders

Asking for advice vs. feedback

Coachability and being serious about your own development

The TMG experts : Miles, who is a contributor on leadership strategy for Forbes, and his TMG colleagues Taylor Griffin, Courtney Hamilton, John Nasr, Samantha Smith, and many more, work closely with some of the most successful C-suite officers at companies around the world, ranging from the largest and most recognizable global corporations to private equity portfolio companies and emergent VC-backed firms.

New episodes of C-Suite Intelligence will be released bi-weekly. Listen and subscribe on Apple, Google, Spotify, TMG's Website, or wherever you get your podcasts.

