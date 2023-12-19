The Milestone Charitable Foundation Taps Michael Volpe as New Executive Director

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milestone Charitable Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting plaintiffs and their families during litigation, is thrilled to announce Michael Volpe as its new Executive Director. Volpe brings a decade of experience in the nonprofit sector, distinguished by a proven track record of success in fundraising and a deep passion for social impact.

"We are incredibly fortunate to have Mike join our team at such a pivotal time for The Milestone Foundation," said John Bair, co-founder of the Foundation. "He is a visionary leader whose expertise in fundraising, coupled with his unwavering commitment to our mission, makes him the ideal leader to drive positive change and propel our organization forward."

Volpe's passion for making a difference has been evident throughout his career. Prior to joining The Milestone Foundation, he was the Director of Philanthropy and Engagement at D'Youville University. He has held leadership roles at several nonprofit organizations, consistently exceeding fundraising goals and developing innovative strategies to secure critical funding. He holds an MBA from D'Youville.

Beyond his professional achievements, Volpe is actively involved in his community. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees at Catholic Academy of Niagara Falls, demonstrating his dedication to education and community engagement.

"I am honored to be entrusted with leading The Milestone Foundation," said Volpe. "The Foundation's steadfast commitment to providing critical support to plaintiffs during their most challenging moments is inspiring. I'm eager to leverage my experience to amplify our impact and empower even more individuals to fight for justice."

About The Milestone Foundation

The Milestone Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to plaintiffs and their families to help cover basic living expenses during litigation. The only nonprofit of its kind, The Milestone Foundation's mission involves providing low-cost funding to plaintiffs who need help making ends meet while they pursue justice in a personal injury lawsuit.

