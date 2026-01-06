THE MILESTONE GROUP CONCLUDES 2025 WITH ACQUISITION OF TWO APARTMENT ASSETS TOTALING 602 UNITS IN COLORADO AND IDAHO

FORT COLLINS, Colo. and BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Milestone Group ("Milestone") in December completed two Class A Intermountain region acquisitions, purchasing Bucking Horse Apartments, a 322-unit, garden-style multifamily community within the 160-acre Bucking Horse master-planned community in Fort Collins, Colorado, and Prelude at Paramount, a 280-unit garden-style multifamily community in Meridian, Idaho, a rapidly growing suburb of Boise. The purchase prices were not disclosed.

"Bucking Horse Apartments features highly sought-after amenities, numerous recreational options, and exceptional access to regional employment centers. The Fort Collins market is characterized by strong fundamentals for growth, high barriers to entry, and 95% market occupancy with limited supply in the pipeline," said Milestone Vice President of Acquisitions Rich Ritter. Ritter continued, "Prelude at Paramount provides significant enhancement potential in one of the most dynamic growth corridors in the Mountain West, supported by exceptional demographic and economic momentum. Acquiring the asset at a basis well below replacement cost creates an attractive entry point that, when combined with our value-enhancement business plan, positions the property to capture long-term demand and appreciation. These acquisitions provide us portfolio exposure to two suburban markets experiencing strong demographic tailwinds fueled primarily by domestic migration and outsized job growth in tech, medical, and educational sectors."

Bucking Horse Apartments

The Fort Collins region continues to attract capital investment with accompanying job creation, including Marvel Fusion's $150 million laser research facility, a 3.5 million square foot Amazon robotics facility, Colorado State University's Future Technology building, and the expansion of the existing USDA facility, as Fort Collins was named a regional hub city for the reorganized agency.

Bucking Horse Apartments was designed specifically to encourage neighborhood living, with low-density garden-style buildings built to homebuilder-quality construction standards. The community's one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, and three-bedroom garage townhomes, are surrounded by single-family homes averaging $800K, delivering a unique and highly attractive product in a walkable and richly amenitized community.

Prelude at Paramount

Located within Boise's thriving rental market, Meridian is one of the fastest-growing cities in the region, having experienced more than 20% population growth since 2020. The Boise/Meridian area boasts a diverse and growing economy and serves as a regional hub for technology, healthcare and education, which have driven strong job growth and low unemployment. Prelude at Paramount enjoys direct access to top schools, retail centers, employment hubs, and transportation corridors.

The 2018-vintage asset was designed for modern, efficient living in a resort-style community. One-, two-, and three-bedroom units feature smart home technology and recently renovated common area amenities.

About Milestone

The Milestone Group is a leading, privately held real estate investment management firm with strong expertise and focus on value-add multifamily assets in major metropolitan markets of the United States. Founded in 2003, Milestone has created trust and confidence with its investors through successfully navigating multiple economic cycles across over $9 billion of multifamily investments totaling more than 90,000 units. Milestone invests through a series of discretionary equity funds and has corporate offices in Dallas, TX, Boca Raton, FL, and Atlanta, GA. For more information, please visit www.milestonegp.com or contact [email protected].

