LONDON, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The military navigation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period.



The military navigation market is projected to grow from USD 8.87 billion in 2018 to USD 12.07 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.36% from 2018 to 2023. Military forces worldwide are focused on the integration of navigation equipment with aircraft, ships, unmanned systems, missiles, and rockets, which is expected to drive the military navigation market. The decline in the procurement of defense equipment due to limited defense funding is acting as a key restraint to the growth of the military navigation market.



Based on platform, the ammunition segment dominated the military navigation market in 2017

Based on platform, the ammunition segment dominated the military navigation market in 2017 due to the increase in demand for military navigation systems for missiles and rockets from militaries. For instance, Hydra-70 rockets can be fired from a variety of rotary and fixed-wing platforms, including the US Army's Apache, the US Marine Corps' Cobra attack helicopters, and F-16s.



Based on component, the hardware segment dominated the military navigation market in 2017.

Based on component, the hardware segment dominated the military navigation market in 2017. This is attributed to the increasing number of military operations, increasing investments in defense equipment, and increasing government defense budgets across the globe.

Europe is estimated to lead the military navigation market in 2018." Among regions, Europe is estimated to lead the military navigation market in 2018. Countries in this region include the UK, Russia, Germany, France, and Italy, among others. The presence of some of the major market players, such as Safran (France), Cobham (UK), Garmin (Switzerland), and Thales (France), and the large number of military missiles deliveries in this region have contributed to the growth of the military navigation market in Europe.



Some of the key players in the military navigation market include L3 Technologies (US), Esterline (US), GE Aviation (US), Honeywell International (US), Moog (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Raytheon (US), Rockwell Collins (US), Trimble (US), KVH Industries (US), Safran (France), Cobham (UK), Garmin (Switzerland), Thales (France), and IAI (Israel), among others.



