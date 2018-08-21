The Milkman is Back at Quality Dairy With Vroom Delivery

LANSING, Mich., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With the addition of Quality Dairy to its platform, Vroom Delivery is redefining what it means to be convenient in the digital age. As the first ecommerce platform specifically designed for convenience stores, Vroom enables them to keep convenience central amid competitive pressures and rapid change.

As Vroom Delivery expands, CEO John Nelson sees tremendous opportunity alongside an imperative. "In 1936, Quality Dairy innovated by replacing the milkman with a lower-cost solution: neighborhood stores. As the definition of 'convenience' has changed, QD realized that it was time to bring the milkman back. This time he also brings beer, wine and other staples. Other chains will need to do the same to remain competitive with the rise of new entrants in the space."

Online grocery delivery is rapidly growing. While its share of the $641 billion food market is currently only 5%, sales are expected to skyrocket to $100 billion by 2025 according to Nielsen and the Food Marketing Institute. Amazon and Whole Foods, shifting consumer preferences, and an increasing priority on convenience will fuel radical changes in shopping in the coming years.

Vroom Delivery combats these competitive pressures. "We've built a platform that allows convenience stores to quickly and easily operate their own ecommerce system." And it's about more than just food sales: "It's about delivery on everything in the store: alcohol, tobacco, snacks, and staples. That's what Vroom is designed to do."

Vroom Delivery is the only ecommerce platform specifically for convenience stores. Individual stores manage all inbound ecommerce through Vroom's online portal. Chain management accesses tools to manage the entire ecommerce function, including delivery radius, delivery fees, pricing, promotions, and inventory. "Vroom allows convenience stores to easily implement their own ecommerce system within a matter of weeks for very little upfront cost," Mr. Nelson says.

Vroom Delivery launched with western Michigan's 52 Wesco convenience stores in April. In Lansing, Quality Dairy's 30 stores went live on the Vroom Delivery platform on August 15. As Lansing's neighborhood food store for more than 80 years, Quality Dairy now offers home delivery within an eight-mile radius for over 2,000 products: alcohol, ice cream and treats, bakery items, fresh sandwiches, and household staples. "Today's customers want a different kind of convenience, and we are proud to carry on QD's legacy of customer-focused programs with the addition of QD Quick Delivery," Quality Dairy president Ken Martin said in a statement.

Vroom Delivery is the first ecommerce platform designed specifically for the convenience store industry. Stores manage all inbound ecommerce orders via a single platform, and management can access tools to easily manage all aspects of the ecommerce business. Founded in 2016, Vroom currently operates in four states, including with two significant regional chains, and is expanding nationally. CEO John Nelson will be speaking about ecommerce, the future of convenience stores at the upcoming NACS Show in Las Vegas, October 8 – 10, 2018.

