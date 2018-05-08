The Mill Casino to Host the 7th Annual BBQ, Blues & Brews on the Bay

Starting on Friday, May 25, from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., attendees are invited to hang out with pitmasters and competitors in the Salmon Room. During this free event, live music by the Blue Owens Band and a no-host bar will be open to guests, ages 21 years and older.

For Saturday and Sunday activities, the admission fee is $5.00 per day, per person and free for children, ages 5 years and under. On Saturday, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., and again on Sunday, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., BBQ fans can use BBQ Bucks to purchase 2-ounce samples from the 40+ participating competitors or full meals from Hole in the Wall BBQ and The Mill Grill.

While savoring finger-licking ribs, pork, chicken and brisket, guests can head over to the Brew Sampling Area, make a $15 donation to sample beer from 30 participating breweries and cast their vote for the People's Choice Best Brew. All money raised from the beer sample tent will directly benefit the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce and the Kids HOPE Center.

New this year, The Mill Casino will also host an Ice Carving Competition on Sunday, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. World Champion ice carvers, Chris Foltz and Dean Murray (as seen on Food Network), will have two hours to create their best BBQ-themed ice carving out of 1,000 pounds of ice. The competition will be held in front of the Salmon Pit with the crowd declaring a winner via applause.

BBQ, Blues & Brews on the Bay concludes on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. in the Event Tent, where competitors will be awarded over $13,500 in prize money. Winners will also be announced for the Mac N' Cheese Challenge and the Brew Contest.

A non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and enjoying barbecue, the Kansas City Barbecue Society comprises over 20,000 members worldwide and sanctions over 300 barbecue contests across the U.S. each year. To oversee the judging process and ensure cooks follow all rules and regulations, the KCBS sends two reps to each competition.

Located on Coos Bay in North Bend, Oregon, The Mill Casino • Hotel & RV Park features over 200 hotel rooms, more than 700 Vegas-style slots, five onsite restaurants, meeting, wedding and banquet facilities and a 102-space waterfront RV Park. For more information about the BBQ, Blues & Brews on the Bay event, accommodations, events or entertainment, call 800-953-4800.

