The Millennia Companies® Announce Jim Brady As Chief Financial Officer

"I am confident that Jim will bring next-level leadership for our company, which has experienced an exponential amount of growth throughout the past five years," says Sinito. "We have a dynamic team to help us reach superior financial performance."

As CFO, Brady will be responsible for the direction and oversight of the finance and accounting departments, which support: Millennia Housing Management Ltd., Millennia Housing Development Ltd., American Preservation Builders LLC, Millennia Commercial Group Ltd. and Millennia Housing Capital Ltd.

"In the CFO role, John has provided exemplary service to the company for more than 20 years, and we are extremely fortunate that he is staying on-board to assist Jim with the transition and to provide a high-level of support to specific projects moving forward," says Sinito.

SOURCE The Millennia Companies

