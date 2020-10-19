The Millennia Companies® Announces the Promotion of Debra Moore to Vice President of Human Resources

"During Debra's tenure at Millennia, she has embodied our mission to enrich the lives of those whom we serve," says Millennia's Founder and Chief Executive Officer Frank T. Sinito. "I am confident that under her leadership our human resources team will continue to develop a culture of excellence that complements Millennia's business objectives."

Moore brings to the position more than 20 years of experience in initiating and leading human resources practices that create an employee-oriented culture, emphasize empowerment, and focus on goal attainment. Before joining Millennia, Moore worked in various leadership capacities within corporations such as Hoover, Max-Wellness and OfficeMax.

About | Founded in 1995, The Millennia Companies® is a dynamic group of companies on a mission to enrich the lives of those whom they serve. Millennia operates in a closely aligned set of industries, including construction services, real estate development and multifamily property management. With a portfolio of over 30,000 apartment homes in 275 communities across 26 states, Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. was ranked #3 on the list of Top 50 Affordable Housing Owners and #7 on the list of Top 10 Companies Completing Acquisitions by Affordable Housing Finance in 2020.

