The Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles Welcomes Alex DeCarvalho as General Manager

DeCarvalho makes the transition from the East Coast back to his California roots, bringing 25 years of hotel management experience

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles - one of the most architecturally stunning and historic hotels in the U.S. - is pleased to welcome Alex DeCarvalho as the new General Manager. This change goes into effect as of August 2022, as the hotel is approaching its 100-year anniversary.

"It is an exciting opportunity to be at the forefront of managing a place with such an iconic history that exemplifies the true Hollywood style that many places have lost throughout the years," said Alex DeCarvalho. "My focus as General Manager will be to revamp the Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles while preserving and celebrating it as a piece of history for the city of Los Angeles while still offering best in class service and accommodations to guests."

Alex DeCarvalho is a commercially focused professional with an extensive experience of over 25 years in the premium hotels and leisure industry in Europe and The Americas. DeCarvalho covered numerous roles within Hilton Hotels Worldwide before transitioning to the Intercontinental Hotels Group, a British-based multinational hotels company with a portfolio of almost 5,000 hotels across the world, where he served as the General Manager. DeCarvalho developed strategic direction plans to meet customer requirements and drive performance and future growth. In 2011, DeCarvalho took his vast skillset to Champneys Health Resorts, where he served as the Group Managing Director and developed and drove the commercial strategy for the business, re-structured the senior management team and the crucial secured bank loan refinancing. DeCarvalho then found his home in 2015 at the Millennium Gloucester Hotel in Europe, part of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, before returning to the US in July of 2017 to take over as VP of Sales & Marketing for North America with Millennium Hotels. After five years of experience working with the Millennium Group, DeCarvalho decided to return to his California roots and take his management experience to the iconic Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles.

The culmination of DeCarvalho's background in the premium hotels and leisure industry makes him the ideal individual for the General Manager of the Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles. Not only is he already ingrained in the Millennium group, but his prior experience ensures that the hotel's unique history will be honored while also reaching new heights. DeCarvalho has the tools to both adapt and stay true to the hotel's historical roots by embracing the ambiance of classic Hollywood in a revamped and modern way.

The historic Millennium Biltmore Hotel has been a legendary Los Angeles landmark since 1923. With exquisite Spanish-Italian Renaissance architecture, including stunning hand-painted ceilings, its rich history is most noted for its connection with the Oscars - the founding banquet for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was held in the Crystal Ballroom in 1927, where the original "Oscar" statuette was sketched on a Biltmore napkin, and eight Academy Awards banquets were held in the Biltmore Bowl during the '30s and '40s. For more information, visit https://www.millenniumhotels.com/en/los-angeles/millennium-biltmore-hotel-los-angeles/ or follow them on Instagram or Facebook.

Soon to be celebrating its 100-year anniversary – and having recently added the 'Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument' accolade to its mantle – Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles is the grand dame of downtown and this district's most historic hotel. The beaux-arts institution has impressed guests and locals since the glory days of Old Hollywood, capable of entertaining a galaxy of stars, dignitaries and presidents from around the world. Having played host to a golden-era prohibition nightclub, numerous Academy Awards ceremonies, and feature film sets throughout the years – you'll wish these gilt walls and painted ceilings could talk. The three ornate towers stretch above the ballrooms below, giving guests a view of the stunning Pershing Square. And with the booming arts and cultural scene of downtown Los Angeles just outside, you can easily explore and discover the true spirit of Tinseltown. Take your pick from their variety of restaurants and bars, or take a cooling dip in the indoor pool that still features the original brass railings and ornate blue tiling from the Roaring Twenties. It's time to visit LA in true Hollywood style. To learn more, visit http://www.millenniumhotels.com/usa/millenniumbiltmorelosangeles/

