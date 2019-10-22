The Million Lives Club Officially Welcomes 44 New Innovations as Members

WASHINGTON, Oct 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Million Lives Club — an initiative that celebrates innovators and social entrepreneurs whose innovations have scaled to serve 1 million or more customers living on less than $5 a day, or are rapidly approaching this milestone — is pleased to welcome 44 new innovations as official members. Selected members are solving problems in development with innovations focused on a wide range of cross-cutting sectors, including health, agriculture, inclusion, democracy, education and technology.

The Million Lives Club is comprised of three cohorts:

31 Vanguard Members: Celebrates innovations that have directly impacted 1,000,000+ clients with their innovations

8 Voyager Members: Recognizes innovations expected to impact 1,000,000+ clients within 18 months

5 Pioneer Members: Highlights innovations that have scaled to meet the needs of more than 40% of their target populations

According to the data provided by Million Lives Club members, their innovations have collectively impacted more than 260 million lives.

Recognizing the importance of a customer-centric focus in global development, the Million Lives Club believes that collectively highlighting social innovators that have reached transformative numbers of clients will act as a powerful platform to encourage the uptake and scaling of innovations for global good, everywhere. The Million Lives Club operates an open application window, accepting applications on a rolling basis. Innovators and social entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply at millionlivesclub.org.

About the Million Lives Club

The Million Lives Club seeks to nurture innovation ecosystems by recognizing innovators and social entrepreneurs whose innovations have scaled to serve 1 million or more customers, or are rapidly approaching this milestone, and are improving the lives of those living on less than $5 a day. The Million Lives Club is an initiative inspired by members of the International Development Innovation Alliance (IDIA) and supported by a growing partnership of leading development organizations. For more information, visit millionlivesclub.org.

