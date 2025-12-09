The Millionaire Myth: Why "Buy Term & Invest the Difference" Fails 97% of Retirees

The FBC Plan: Your Family's Wealth Revolution Against Corporate Greed and AI Job Loss

LAKELAND, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In his analysis "The Millionaire Myth," author and founder of Family Business Circle (FBC), Terrance Amen, challenges the long–held advice to "buy term and invest the difference" (BTID). Promoted for decades as the smart retirement strategy, BTID and traditional 401(k) plans rarely deliver the promised millionaire outcome.

Amen cites industry data showing that only 3.2% of retirees ever reach $1 million in their retirement accounts. That means 97 out of 100 people fall short, even when they follow conventional financial advice. The problem, he argues, is not personal discipline but a financial system that keeps savers passive, illiquid, and exposed to future tax and market risk.

At the same time, artificial intelligence and automation are disrupting industries, eliminating traditional jobs, and compressing wages. Relying solely on employer–controlled retirement plans and volatile stock markets in an AI–driven economy has become "a dangerous bet on a system you don't control."

The Family Business Circle (FBC) Plan offers an alternative: an economic framework that moves households and organizations from passive consumption to active capital ownership. It can be implemented by families, businesses, churches, and member–based organizations.

The FBC Plan starts with a simple premise: everyday spending is the largest untapped source of capital. Personal consumption represents about 70% of U.S. GDP, yet most of that cash flow permanently leaves households and organizations and enriches large corporations and financial institutions.

The FBC Plan integrates two pillars:

The Family Business – a real, legal family or organizational business that creates multiple revenue streams and tax advantages. By routing cell phone plans, insurance, household goods, and other expenses through this business, families and organizations can recapture marketing commissions and profits that typically go to outside companies.



The Family Bank – a specially designed high cash value whole life insurance policy structured as a private capital reservoir. Optimized for early liquidity and tax–advantaged growth, it provides a tax–free line of credit via policy loans, while the underlying cash value continues to compound uninterrupted.

Unlike 401(k) loans, which require liquidating assets and forfeiting market growth, the Family Bank structure maintains full collateral growth while supplying usable capital. This enables tax–free access for business opportunities, real estate, retraining, or AI–related job transitions.

By recapturing interest normally lost to banks and credit cards and redirecting consumption–based cash flows into a self–financing loop, the FBC Plan functions as a family and organizational wealth generator, not just a retirement savings plan.

"In an AI–driven world, the real question is: Are you funding your family business, or someone else's?" says Amen.

For more information on "The Millionaire Myth" and the FBC Plan, including resources visit: www.familybusinesscircle.com

