The Mindful Heart Helps Struggling Students Develop a Love of Learning with Homeschooling Curriculum

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeschooling has been a life changer for the Eldredge Family whose daughter was struggling with dyslexia.

"Children learn differently, but the schools cannot address all their needs," says Mindi Eldredge, a former public-school teacher.

Parent's Guide Resource Books

The Pandemic has also had a huge impact, and to help others in similar situations, Eldredge has created a homeschooling curriculum called, The Mindful Heart (themindfulheart), which she just introduced at the Latter-day Saint Homeschooling Education (LDSHE) conference recently held in Utah.

The program is very interactive-based. "Public schools teach more auditory learning, but there are visual learners and kinesthetic learners that struggle with this method. Each child is different and learns differently. The Mindful Heart guides parents to help their children with their own style of learning," says Eldredge.

"I learned about the heart-based philosophy from Marlene Peterson, founder and president of 'Libraries of Hope' and the 'Well Educated Heart'. It's where you find out what the heart wants and follow with the learning."

"A heart-based approach focuses first on developing a connection to the child's heart through art, music, nature, literature, and gospel learning. Once this love of learning has developed, other academic learning flourishes. It really resonated with me."

Eldredge has put together a team of experts who help in the development of each area of education and although the curriculum is Latter-day Saint based, it can be used by anyone. "Those not of the Latter-day Saint faith can use or opt out of using quotes and scriptures from the faith, just as anyone can," says Eldredge.

The Mindful Heart focuses on the heart, mind, body, and spirit and offers learning materials for preschool through age 17. Grade designations are not used to divide children since each child progresses at their own pace. Instead, Greek names are used to measure advancement, beginning with Alpha, Zeta, Theta, Sigma, and Omega. After all, who wouldn't rather be called "Alpha" rather than a kindergartener?

Homeschooling is on the rise. Two to three million students are being homeschooled each year in the U.S., and the numbers keep growing. The Eldredge family is flourishing in their homeschooling and eager to share their success with others.

