The Mini MBA for In-house Lawyers Summer School Training Course (London, United Kingdom - July 17-20, 2023)

This inspirational summer school has been designed to draw on the latest MBA thinking to focus on real issues confronting todays in-house legal departments.

By enhancing your management skills and your understanding of the main challenges facing business leaders today, you will understand how you can better support and advise your business from a legal viewpoint.

It will enable you to discover key frameworks, tools, techniques and concepts to enhance your business knowledge and excel in your role as a valuable in-house lawyer. Overall it will enable you to become a more rounded business professional.

The expert trainers will share their own experiences from working in law and as business managers. By attending this intensive summer school, you will benefit from their considerable expertise and have time to explore new skills and ways of working to ensure you succeed in a demanding role.

Benefits of attending:

Enhance core management and leadership techniques

core management and leadership techniques Understand how to enable effective change management

how to enable effective change management Learn key business strategy concepts and frameworks

key business strategy concepts and frameworks Achieve better outcomes by applying project management techniques

better outcomes by applying project management techniques Understand the challenges facing businesses today and how the legal dept can provide support

the challenges facing businesses today and how the legal dept can provide support Establish a motivated and engaged legal team

a motivated and engaged legal team Get to grips with corporate culture and use it to your advantage

with corporate culture and use it to your advantage Develop your finance and accounting principles knowledge

your finance and accounting principles knowledge Enhance your budgeting skills

your budgeting skills Identify creative options for fee arrangements

creative options for fee arrangements Understand the process of negotiation in more depth

the process of negotiation in more depth Recognise different negotiation styles and body language and learn how to react to them including cultural style and context

Who Should Attend:

Heads of legal departments

Legal directors and managers

Senior corporate counsel and advisers

Key corporate law team members

Private practice lawyers seeking to switch to an in-house role

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Module 1: Business Strategy and strategic planning

Business strategy

Key business strategy concepts and frameworks

Includes understanding its purpose, value, and alignment with departmental strategies

Includes Blue Ocean/Kim & Mauborgne; Porter/USPs, Grant, Johnson & Scholes

The strategic process - investigate, create, implement, embed

Challenges facing businesses today

Understanding customer value, including customers inside your organisation

Operational effectiveness and efficiency

Introductions to

Process management



Quality management



Knowledge management



Risk appetite and corporate culture

Using these strategies to:

Streamline your legal services inside your organisation, and



Understanding tensions between profitability, efficiency and risk inside your organisation

Developing a strategy for legal services

Understanding the needs and demands for legal services

Aligning legal services goals with the goals of the business

Delivering value for the business

In-house capability decisions

When to engage with external providers

Day 2

Module 2: Leading and managing strategic change

People management and leadership skills

Team-building, collaboration, culture and trust

Understanding and leading global and virtual teams; building trust; encouraging collaborative behaviours; understanding cognitive biases; psychological safety

Building motivation and engagement

Intrinsic and extrinsic motivations; trust; autonomy, mastery and purpose

Leadership and influencing skills

Leadership styles; leading versus managing; becoming comfortable with leading; influencing in 360

Leading strategic change

Managing change

Including Kotter, Lewin and ADKAR models

Overcoming common problems

Successful strategy implementation and the importance of communication, transparency, coaching and influencing skills

Module 3: Project Management and Teamwork

Introduction to project management and working with stakeholders

Essential skills of project management

An Introduction to waterfall project management and agile projects

How to plan, execute, control and manage a project to achieve set goals

Managing risks and monitoring progress

Avoiding pitfalls and staying on target

Working with and getting buy-in from stakeholders

Day 3

Module 4: Finance for Business

Accounting principles

A general overview of accounting principles and how they should be applied (with examples)

Identify specifics within UK-GAAP / IFRS where applicable in general accounts

Understanding the statement of cashflow, profit and loss and the balance sheet

Case study using an anonymous set of accounts

The key factors and what they mean

Identify how different statements within a set of accounts are related to one another

Identifying accounting scenarios that illustrate good performance - profitability and solvency

Examples of key performance indicators that demonstrate performance levels

Discuss what KPI's mean

The ranges of KPI's in terms of output that determine good performance or otherwise

Practical: consider KPI's that relate to your business

Identifying accounting scenarios that might raise legal concerns

Focus on insolvent accounts

Work-In-Progress (WIP) measurement

Overdrawn Directors Loan Accounts (DLA)

(DLA) VAT and the principle of timing with invoicing

Module 5: Managing finance and the legal department

Managing a budget for the legal department and external expenditure

The importance of an 80/20 approach to analysis

Owning a budget

Involvement in constructing a budget and understanding the mechanisms in that construction

Identifying and understanding variance from the norm

Managing fees with external law firms

Understanding margin from the departments cost base and pricing accordingly

Communicating with client on costs

Tracking costs

Recording time

Money-on-Account

Credit control

Traditional fee arrangements and more creative options

Hourly rates vs fixed fees.

Ensuring fixed fees create margin.

Retainers and MOA

Work-In-Progress - the great unknown

Understanding and measuring WIP

Managing WIP

WIP as part of fee-earner performance

Day 4

Module 6: Negotiation Skills for International Lawyers

Negotiation is the lifeblood of the business world and underpins every business deal and contract. It involves a variety of skills, many of which can be learned - but most people never actually do spend the time learning them.

The art of negotiation also involves knowing yourself, your strengths and weaknesses, and leveraging the best relevant facets of your personality. This module teaches those skills and helps you identify what makes you, you - and which parts of your personality are best to turn on and off in negotiations to get the best results.

Simplifying complexity

Background

Negotiation - what do we mean?

Good negotiators

A negotiating process model

General knowledge: know yourself and the counterparty

Understanding and dealing with fears

Understanding paralanguage

Understanding body language

Understanding negotiation styles

International Negotiations: Understanding Context and its impact

International negotiations: Understanding culture

Specific deal knowledge: know the deal

Understanding stakeholder interests

Understanding the key objectives

Understanding commercial leverage

BATNA

WATNA

Bottom line

ZOPA

Prepare your specific negotiation plan

Understanding and preparing your SIIOOPS

Preparing your team composition

Rehearsing

Setting the agenda

Preparing the environment

Defining communication rules

The negotiation

Negotiate!

Strategy and sharing

Feedback

Negotiation techniques

Techniques around offers and counters

Techniques to resolve conflicts

Techniques to build trust

Techniques to get past negotiation obstacles

Ploys and counterploys

Situational tactics

Closing





Speakers:



Mark Weston

Hill Dickinson LLP



Mark Weston is a partner at Hill Dickinson LLP where he is Head of Commercial Law (London), Information Technology Law and, Intellectual Property Law. Mark joined the firm in 2016 from Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP where for 12 years he was a partner and Head of the Commercial, Intellectual Property and Information Technology Group, before which he spent several years at Baker McKenzie. Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, digital and privacy/data law.

He specialises in commercial and tech issues. He has extensive experience in-house, having been seconded in the past to Hewlett Packard and new technology companies. His practice covers all sorts of commercial areas (including distribution, agency, franchising, sales and marketing strategies, advice and documentation) as well as extensive IT niches including advising clients regarding hardware and software issues (including SaaS, cloud, development, licensing, maintenance and distribution), solutions for and methods of transacting on the Internet, electronic commerce including B2B, B2C and B2G, S-commerce and M-commerce, social media, strategies to minimise or maximise liability and carry out compliance audits, outsourcing, facilities management, procurement, company IT policies and data protection (privacy) issues.

He also has experience in IT litigation (and different alternative dispute resolution techniques). Mark writes various books on his specialist topics and is an editor and contributor to several publications and articles and lectures at numerous commercial, IP and IT-related conferences and training programmes. Mark appears regularly on BBC1 (usually providing advice on-screen to BBC Watchdog) and also on Sky News as a legal commentator.



Helene Russell

The Knowledge Business



Founder of The Knowledge Business, is a UK solicitor (non-practising) and specialist in Knowledge, Learning and Innovation. After 8 years in practice, primarily in clinical negligence litigation defence, she has worked as a self-employed knowledge management consultant for 13 years. Hélène specialises in practical tools to improve the efficiency and profitability of real-life law firms.



Hélène has extensive experience in business strategy, project management and teaching leadership skills. She runs a popular 'KM Strategy + coaching' course in UK and has written short form and lengthy strategies for a variety of law firms, as well, of course, as writing her own business's strategy. Hélène has spoken at various events, including Ark's KM Legal, Lexpo-18, for UWE, St Andrew's University, BLS and Allice, and chaired international conferences.



She runs a global online KM training and networking group and is a core committee member organising the annual UK Knowledge Mobilisation Conference and

Chair of CILIP's Knowledge and Information Management Special Interest Group. Hélène has an executive MBA with distinction (which included a strategy module), and she is the sole author of two textbooks, contributor to five of Ark's multi-author books and is currently contracted to Facet Publishing to write a handbook on KM Strategy.



Rupert Hawke

Hawke Legal



Founder of Hawke Legal, has a business degree and is a qualified management accountant. He spent the first 10 years of his career working in multi-national business. In 2007 he was appointed Finance Director of Cartwright King Solicitors - then a regional East Midlands firm. Firstly as FD and then as Managing Director (appointed 2013), Rupert oversaw CK's journey to becoming a national law firm with 18 offices nationwide offering a wide range of legal services and renowned for a great culture, quality staff, and cutting edge IT systems.



Through his wide-ranging managerial experience in the legal sector, Rupert is a leading authority on law firm financial / strategic management and its application, and has contributed to numerous publications and spoken widely including for The Law Society.



After 12 years at Cartwright King Rupert decided he wanted a new challenge and started Rupert Hawke Legal - a consultancy that utilises the mass of experience and contacts Rupert has developed in his leading role in the legal sector.





