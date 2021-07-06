The Mining Sector Continues its Recovery from Pandemic Related Hurdles

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mining market is diverse and complex. However, like many industries, the mining sector has also suffered from prolonged setbacks due to the pandemic. Now, analysts expect a stronger growth rate this year with more moderate and familiar rates in the years to come. Overall, the global mining market is expected to grow from USD 1641.67 Billion in 2020 to USD 1845.55 Billion in 2021 and at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%, according to data by Research and Markets. This growth is mainly due to companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the pandemic's impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that have resulted in operational challenges. The market is also expected to reach USD 2427.85 Billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG), Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM), Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ), Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL)

One major segment of the mining market is non-ferrous metals, which includes aluminum, copper, lead, tin, nickel, titanium, and zinc. These metals are used across a wide range of industries including highly growing innovative tech sectors. For example, titanium is used in anodic spark deposition, a technology that has the potential for expanding titanium's suitability for automotive, biomechanical, marine, and industrial applications. Furthermore, according to a research by Technavio, it is also used in the manufacturing of titanium exhausts. Another example is copper, which has widespread applications in different end-user segments and sectors including electrical and electronics, construction, transportation, and consumer durables. Additionally, copper's unique property to restrict bacterial growth on its surface makes it useful in air conditioning systems and in the healthcare sector.

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) just announced breaking news that, "the Company entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the "Framework Agreement") with Sinotech Minerals Exploration Co., Ltd ("Sinotech"), a state-controlled company engaged in the exploration and development of commercial mineral resources and exploit global mineral resources.

Pursuant to the Framework Agreement, the parties established a framework for guidance purposes and indicated their intentions to enter into definitive agreements in the future for various projects. The parties agree to cooperate closely on the exploration and development of domestic and foreign mining projects, and regularly exchange information and share opportunities for cooperation in mining projects. Sinotech agrees to act as a technical professional consultant for the Company's mining development by leveraging its advantages, personnel and experience in mineral exploration, mining and processing, and the mineral market.

Ms. Renmei Ouyang, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of TD Holdings, commented, 'We are excited to enter into the strategic alliance with Sinotech. Currently, our commodity trading business is mainly purchasing non-ferrous metal products from suppliers and then selling them to our customers. The supply chain service business is mainly serving as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and a digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The Framework Agreement enables us to leverage our own advantages to integrate and develop global mineral resources through close cooperation with Sinotech in the exploration and development of mining projects and consolidate the Company's position and influence in the mining field. Exploiting global mineral resources is in line with our global growth strategy. In the next 5-10 years, we expect to gradually acquire the mining rights and ownership of multiple metal mines, expand our business to the integration of upstream resources, and improve our overall profitability.'"

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE: HBM) is a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals. Back in April, the Company reported that the final land user agreement for Pampacancha has been completed and Hudbay now has full access to the site to begin pit development activities. In January 2021, the company commenced pre-development activities, including haul road construction and site preparation work, which will allow Hudbay to commence pre-stripping activities shortly. Pampacancha is a high-grade copper and gold satellite deposit located approximately seven kilometres from Hudbay's Constancia mine and processing facilities in Peru. Pampacancha is expected to contribute to an increase in copper and gold production at Constancia from 2022 to 2025 as the higher grades enter into the mine plan.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Last year the company reported that it is partnering with TransLink, Vancouver Coastal Health, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation, Coalition for Healthcare Acquired Infection Reduction ("CHAIR"), and the University of British Columbia to test antimicrobial copper coatings on high-touch transit surfaces on buses and SkyTrain in Vancouver, B.C. Copper alloy surfaces are naturally antimicrobial with self-sanitizing properties, with research showing that these surfaces eliminate up to 99.9% of harmful bacteria and viruses. "We are proud to be working with all the partners on this important pilot project to expand the use of antimicrobial copper in high-traffic public areas and prevent infections," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck. "Through the Copper & Health program, Teck has been partnering with healthcare professionals, academia and others for years to help make communities safer. This pilot builds on those efforts at a critical time as the world works to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Back in March the company announced that Oyu Tolgoi LLC ("Oyu Tolgoi") has declared force majeure in connection with customer contracts for concentrate as a result of Oyu Tolgoi shipments of concentrate to its Chinese customers being suspended due to COVID-19 health and safety precautions related to Chinese-Mongolian border crossings. Oyu Tolgoi continues to support the Government of Mongolia's efforts to work with Chinese officials to resume the shipments of copper concentrate to its Chinese customers as soon as possible.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders. Back in April the company reported its preliminary production for the first quarter of 2021. Zinc and lead production increased 25% and 82%, respectively, due to Lucky Friday production. In addition, Silver production of 3.5 million ounces, an increase of 7%, due to growing Lucky Friday production.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/



About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For td holdings, inc. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the Company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com has signed a one month agreement for one hundred forty thousand common and restricted shares locked up for six months, FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com