The Ministry of Health Denmark Goes Digital with the Nintex Platform

The Ministry of Health Denmark, which employs more than 2,000 people, worked with Nintex partner ProActive to update the agency's business processes. After review of the Ministry's business requirements, ProActive successfully migrated them from SharePoint 2003 and Lotus Notes to Office 365 and the Nintex Platform where they were easily transformed into larger and more flexible cloud-based workflows.

"It's an honor to recognize the Ministry of Health Denmark for its success digitally transforming the agency's most important business processes," says Nintex Chief Customer Officer Josh Waldo. "The Ministry is a great example of how intelligent process automation technology can be used to drive efficiencies and better outcomes for the public sector."

Today, the agency's migrated, cloud-based workflows span across its most important HR processes, equipment and meeting room requests, and more. One of these processes is a sophisticated workflow to power the agency's job requisition and onboarding processes. The workflow starts when a hiring manager submits a request for added headcount to the HR department, which is either approved or denied. Once approved, the workflow kicks off the end-to-end process to fill the role from the application process, to the interview process to the onboarding process.

With the Nintex Platform, Ministry of Health Denmark employees are now empowered to update and maintain their own processes with ease thanks to the platform's powerful integration with Office 365.

"Nintex has provided our agency with a cost-effective and easy to use solution which is saving our employees valuable time," says Ministry of Health Denmark Project Manager Brian Jørgensen. "We will continue to automate processes with Nintex to ensure our agency operations run efficiently so we can focus our efforts on ensuring Denmark has the best healthcare system and health-related social services to effectively serve our community."

To learn more about how the public sector is turning to the Nintex Platform to automate, orchestrate and optimize processes, please visit https://www.nintex.com/resources/case-studies.

