The Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic Held Tourism Tradeshow in Miami for Partners Across the Americas

The Tradeshow included exclusive experiences and brought together more than 500 international partners

MIAMI, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Tourism of the Dominican Republic made its triumphant return to Miami, FL this week with its DR Tourism Tradeshow. The event, which took place on April 3 at the JW Marriott Marquis, showcased the undeniable charm of the Dominican Republic and its adventure offerings, further establishing its position as a premier tourist destination.

This year, the Dominican Republic Tourism Tradeshow welcomed over 500 travel agents from North America and Latin America, as well as over 70 co-exhibitors, including Puntacana Resort & Club, Casa De Campo, Cap Cana, Marriott, Sky High Dominicana, Hodelpa Hotels & Resorts, Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Inclusive Collection, Playa Hotels & Resorts, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, Banco Popular Dominicano, Banreservas, Majestic Resorts, and Runners Adventures, among others.

The American market represents 85 out of every 100 airline arrivals to the Dominican Republic and has been instrumental in post-pandemic growth. Attendees hailed from Canada, the United States, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Costa Rica, Brazil, Puerto Rico, Guatemala, and Mexico. The event facilitated over 1000 business meetings, resulting in the signing of 41 agreements between airlines and tour operators.

In its second edition, the Dominican Republic Tradeshow, organized by the Ministry of Tourism, served as a platform to promote tourism, conduct business, and elevate the country's profile among industry leaders and a diverse audience of travelers. The event kicked off with the traditional Roadshow, where the Minister of Tourism shared detailed information about the country's history, growing tourism landscape, and various attractions. Additionally, attendees enjoyed an immersive experience of the Dominican Republic featuring artistic and gastronomic activations while participating in training sessions, tastings, and agreement signings.

"We are proud to have showcased the Dominican Republic's truly unique culture, landscapes, and hospitality at our second edition Tradeshow in Miami, connecting with our international partners who play a vital role in curating exceptional experiences for our tourists. Through fruitful collaborations, both local and international, we've laid the groundwork for initiatives that aim to attract more visitors and boost spending on unforgettable experiences," said David Collado, Minister of Tourism of the Dominican Republic. "We have seen an incredible response from attendees, and we are eager to continue building on these opportunities, ensuring that our country remains a top destination for travelers worldwide."

Among the international partners who attended were Expedia, Hopper, Air Canada, Westjet, Transat Tours Canada Inc, Northstar Travel Group, Cruise Planner, Travel Planners Intl, Travel + Leisure, PGA Tour Media, Voyages En Direct, Trip Voyage / Trip Central, Travel Brands Canada, Viajes El Corte Ingles Latam, Rcd Hoteles, Despegar.com, Destination Weddings, Virtuoso, Jetblue, etc.

For more information about Tourism in the Dominican Republic, visit https://www.godominicanrepublic.com/.

