The Miracle Compound Tackling A Trillion Dollar Crisis

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the world seeing the beginning of the next great biotech boom... and it has nothing to do with COVID-19. Thanks to new laws sweeping the United States, there might be a groundbreaking new opportunity building for companies like Havn Life ( HAVN ; HAVLF ). Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB), Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC).

That's because researchers are finally re-thinking how we deal with mental health. According to Reuters, mental health disorders is projected to be costing the world $16 trillion in the 20 year period from 2010 to 2030 . And at the moment, we're left with hundreds of flawed solutions.

That's the reason big-time investors like PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary, and pot stock dynamo Bruce Linton are said to be investing money into the psychedelics space. And they are not alone.

Even some of the biggest pharmaceutical companies like Johnson & Johnson and $195 billion giant Abbvie are moving into this burgeoning market. At the same time, world-class institutions are racing ahead with groundbreaking research into the potential benefits of psychedelics.

That includes respected medical organizations like Johns Hopkins University, University of Toronto, Imperial College, and King's College. And one little-known biotech company could be set to take this space by storm. Havn Life is aiming to provide a reliable source of psilocybin for the hundreds of studies that are being carried out in this burgeoning industry.

Supplying the Anticipated Boom

Havn Life ( HAVN ; HAVLF ) has developed a plan that could help make them part of the backbone of this growing industry. By delivering high-quality, naturally-derived psilocybin directly to researchers making these breakthroughs, they could serve a critical role. Being a leading supplier could also mean another major benefit.

Unlike pharmaceutical companies that will have to wait 3 to 5 years for clinical studies to wrap up and await FDA approval before ever seeing revenue...They might be able to drive revenue long before that point if they make sales directly to these research organizations.

According to reports, they've already developed partnerships with a leading veterans' organization in Canada for Phase 1 pre-clinical research. That could set Havn Life up to develop creative new formulations to potentially help treat veterans with PTSD and other trauma-related disorders.

The U.S. military has already spent $14 million to study the effects of psilocybin on posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in veterans. So with tens of millions of dollars being spent by government agencies, Havn Life might have spotted an incredible opportunity. This is a huge accomplishment that could put them alongside Big Pharma giants like Johnson & Johnson and Abbvie, along with other billion-dollar companies in this growing space.

Standing Out from the Competition

With millions of people suffering from mental health conditions, Big Pharma has a serious problem. Despite these conditions having a devastating effect on these people's lives, many have made clear they have no interest in taking the lab-made medications Big Pharma is peddling.

With Havn Life ( HAVN ; HAVLF ) committed to providing naturally derived mushroom extracts, this could give them a clear leg up against other suppliers making their products under microscopes in the labs.

They're reported to be the first company to be granted a Section 56 exemption from Health Canada, allowing them to work with psilocybin in a lab. And this important announcement has given them a necessary ingredient to start building protocols for their proposed GMP-compliant facility.

Revenue Potential Within Reach

Havn Life recently announced they have established a team on the ground in Jamaica, helping build up the lab where they can legally grow mushrooms and do extractions on-site. With this announcement, they've checked off another major box and become that much closer to becoming a supplier in this growing corner of the biotech market.

Havn Life says it already received their first research license from Health Canada last year, which gives them the thumbs up to research and develop psychedelic compounds. It looks like all they need to get started now is to secure their dealer's license, allowing them to supply and sell regulated compounds.

Other players in this market are sitting on multi-million and billion-dollar market caps as this industry takes off. MindMed boasts a market cap of $737 million. And Compass Therapeutics is currently valued at a market cap of $2.4 billion. But at the moment, Havn Life ( HAVN ; HAVLF ) sits at around $60 million.

Psychedelics Could Be Bigger Than The Cannabis Boom

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) is one of Canada's most established and profitable marijuana companies. And as President-Elect Joe Biden continues to pursue efforts to legalize marijuana, and a new string of localized marijuana legalization hits the United States, investors are watching established giants like Tilray closely into the next stage of the cannabis boom.



While Tilray's share price took a hit in March of 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, its recent earnings reports were significantly less disappointing than many analysts had expected. Thanks to this, Tilray has seen a bit of a turnaround, with its share price rising to a high of $29 in early 2021 before settling at today's levels.

Cronos Group (CRON) is another cannabis giant that took a hit during the first half of 2020. Since then, however, it has made a significant comeback, recapturing investor interest thanks to renewed sector-wide optimism. The bounce back in investor sentiment has also been reflected in its share price. In early 2021, Cronos saw its share price soar to $15 on the Biden-legalization hype, but it has settled down since.



Despite being primarily an equity investor, Cronos has also been making some major moves in its dealmaking in recent years, locking in agreements with some of the hottest names in the cannabis sector. Because of its ambitious plans and history of success, it has drawn the attention of some of the world's most influential companies, including the company behind Marlboro, Big Tobacco megalith Altria Group, which purchased a 45% stake in the company in 2018 for a total of $2.4 billion.

As the world's third-largest marijuana company, Aphria Inc (APHA), an Ontario-based marijuana giant currently has operations in 10 countries and distributes legal medical marijuana across the planet. And thanks to its unique approach to this emerging market, Aphria has proven itself to be resilient even amidst the global pandemic that has left many of its peers hurting.



One way Aphria has set itself apart in this turbulent market is through its acquisition of SweetWater Brewing, one of America's largest craft breweries. Aphiria's big gamble on SweetWater is an integral part of its big picture plan to capitalize on the booming 'lifestyle' market. A market that has grown in popularity through the rise of craft beers and specialized marijuana blends.



Aurora Cannabis (ACB) is another giant in Canada's cannabis scene. It's a veteran in the market, and as such, Aurora has been able to close a number of high-profile deals, including the acquisitions of CanniMed and MedReleaf. But that was just the beginning of its aggressive expansion strategy.



In November of 2020, Aurora announced a massive deal to supply marijuana to Cantek, a leader in Israel's booming medical market. The landmark deal would include deliveries totalling to a minimum of 4,000 kgs of bulk dried flower every year. "This Agreement provides Aurora with a great opportunity to expand our medical cannabis brand and industry leading science in one of our key international markets of focus," explained Miguel Martin, CEO of Aurora.



Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is a solid buy in the cannabis industry thanks to its massive partnerships. In fact, just this last year, beverage giant Constellation doubled down on the promising cannabis company once again, investing another $174 million into Canopy, raising its stake to 55.8%.



Canopy hasn't stopped there, however. In addition to its ties to the world's most influential adult-beverage brand, Canopy is also rubbing shoulders with celebs. In September of 2020, Canopy even teamed up with Martha Stewart to launch a new brand of CBD edibles in a variety of flavors.



By. Nick Cromwell

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

Forward-Looking Statements

This publication contains forward-looking information which is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements in this publication include that the global wellness market will continue to increase and that demand for mushroom based supplements will continue to rise; that the market for nutraceutical mushroom based products will continue to grow; that the market for psychedelic mushrooms will continue to increase for research purposes focused on alternative mental health treatments; that psychedelics will gain regulatory, medical, commercial and social acceptance as a potential treatment for various mental and other illnesses; that HAVN can be a supplier of functional and psychedelic mushroom products; that HAVN can be a leader in scientific research and achieve a new standard in naturally derived psilocybin; that HAVN can successfully build out supply agreements with researches and obtain supply agreements to create commercialized products; that HAVN will develop fungi-based nutraceutical products for the wellness market that will achieve Health Canada approval and be sold on e-commerce sites and by retailers; that HAVN can produce products using specialized extracts which have a greater therapeutic effect for consumers; that psychedelic mushrooms will be decriminalized and gain acceptance as a viable medical treatment for mental illness; that HAVN will develop a state-of-the-art research lab and become a supplier for the psychedelic and functional mushroom markets; that HAVN is undervalued as a company and may increase in enterprise value in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that the global wellness market may not increase as anticipated and that demand for supplements, and in particular mushroom based supplements, may decrease; that the market for nutraceutical mushroom based products may decrease; that the market for psychedelic mushrooms decreases psychedelic mushroom based treatments are found to be dangerous, ineffective or have unwanted side effects; that psychedelics will fail to gain regulatory, medical, commercial and social acceptance as a potential treatment for various mental and other illnesses; that HAVN may be unable to develop its business as a supplier of functional and psychedelic mushroom products; that HAVN may fail to become a leader in scientific research or achieve a new standard in naturally derived psilocybin; that HAVN may fail to achieve supply agreements with researches or obtain supply agreements to create any commercialized products; that HAVN may be unable to successfully develop and manufacture fungi-based nutraceutical products for the wellness market that receive Health Canada approval; even if they do successfully produce products, competitors may offer better and cheaper products; that HAVN's products may prove not to work at all; that psychedelic mushrooms may not be decriminalized or gain only limited or no acceptance as a viable medical treatment for mental illness; that HAVN may be unable to develop a state-of-the-art research lab or become a supplier for the psychedelic and functional mushroom markets; and that HAVN's enterprise value may not increase as expected or may even decrease in value due to various circumstances. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. FinancialMorningPost.com and its owners and affiliates ("FinancialMorningPost.com") are being paid ninety thousand USD for this article as part of a larger marketing campaign for CSE:HAVN. The information in this report and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner and affiliates of FinancialMorningPost.com own shares of HAVN and therefore have an additional incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. FinancialMorningPost.com is therefore conflicted and is not purporting to present an independent report. The owner and affiliates of FinancialMorningPost.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of FinancialMorningPost.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. FinancialMorningPost.com is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation, nor are any of its writers or owners.

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.

DISCLAIMER: Financialmorningpost.com (FMP) is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with Financialmorningpost.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by Financialmorningpost.com are solely those of Financialmorningpost.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact e-mail: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE Financialmorningpost.com