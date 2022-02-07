The Miracle Plant LLC Launches Heal The World Week, February 7th-11th -- A Week That Is Dedicated To Self-Care, Helping Others and Spreading The Word About The Miracle Hemp Plant That Is Changing People's Lives In Extraordinary Ways

VENTURA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miracle Plant ( https://themiracleplant.org/ ) launched Heal The World Week! "In these trying times, we wanted to do something to give people hope and focus on what they can do to make a difference in the world." said Justin Benton, Founder of The Miracle Plant.

Ways you can participate in Heal The World Week:

Heal The World Week Is February 7th to 11th Brought To You By TheMiraclePlant.org

Register here to participate and get entered into daily giveaways including a Dream Caribbean Vacation for 2!

Commit to 1 self-care technique this week

Commit to helping 1 person this week

Share the message about this Miracle Plant

"The past two years have been so hard on humankind, we took a poll and the unanimous choice was launching Heal The World Week on how to best empower people to take control of their health."

"We're so excited to share stories that give people hope on our Miracle Plant Podcast . You get what you focus on, so we wanted to help people focus on stories filled with hope and doing things that make them feel good like committing to make time for self-care and helping others."

"Our journey started when we discovered the power of this miracle Hemp plant in the raw form, just like juicing it when we were looking for a way to clear the fog our child that was diagnosed with Autism."

"There have been so many exciting developments like the research out of Oregon State how the raw compounds from the Hemp plant, like CBDa & CBGa, can help keep people's everyday immune systems stay balanced and strong."

"In the years to come for Heal The World Week we look forward to hearing so many more stories about how people took back control of their health with the help of this miraculous plant. Our goal is to reach 1 Billion people by 2025."

Learn more at: www.themiracleplant.org

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

