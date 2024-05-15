The Mirage Hotel & Casino to Begin Transformation into Hard Rock Las Vegas on July 17, 2024

LAS VEGAS, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International (HRI) today announced its plans to cease operations of The Mirage Hotel & Casino as of July 17, 2024, to begin the transformation of the property into the highly anticipated Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas (HRHCLV).

Hard Rock will develop a new integrated resort featuring a nearly 700 ft. guitar-shaped hotel towering prominently in the center of the famous Las Vegas Strip.

"We'd like to thank the Las Vegas community and team members for warmly welcoming Hard Rock after enjoying 34 years at The Mirage," said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. "We'd also like to thank the Unions, community leaders, local and state government organizations and the Gaming Commission for their support and fair negotiations over the past year. Also, we are grateful to MGM for assisting with our transition."

"While we pause for the incredible transformation of this iconic property, I'd like to thank all team members at The Mirage for their incredible commitment and helping us provide memorable experiences for our guests," said Joe Lupo, President of The Mirage. "We are planning to host collaborative hiring events with other employers in the Las Vegas community over the coming months. Connecting the thousands of talented Mirage team members who provide outstanding service with new employment opportunities is a top priority."

HRHCLV is expected to double the current number of jobs at The Mirage for the Las Vegas community, while the renovation of the property will generate over 2,500 construction jobs. Hard Rock will pay approximately $80 million in severance packages for eligible union and non-union employees remaining with the property through cessation of operations.

Guests with room reservations or show tickets beyond July 14, 2024, will be automatically canceled, and refunded. Guests with reservations booked through a third-party provider or online travel agency will automatically be canceled. The third-party provider should be contacted directly for rebooking availability or possible refunds. To learn more about reservations and refunds, please visit - https://www.hardrockhotelcasinolasvegas.com/hardrockfaq

The Hard Rock Cafe on The Strip remains open for business.

About The Mirage®:

The Mirage's iconic history began as the Strip's first megaresort and continues to offer guests an exotic world-class destination unlike any other. The resort features contemporary accommodations; dynamic entertainment including The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil, Shin Lim: LIMITLESS with special guest Colin Cloud, and the Center Stage Comedy series; tantalizing restaurants and a luxurious spa and salon. As of December 19, 2022, The Mirage Hotel & Casino is owned and operated by Hard Rock International (HRI) as it transitions into an era with refreshed energy. Mirage guests and visitors can earn and use points on Hard Rock's global platform, Unity™, at more than 150 participating Hard Rock Cafes and Hotels and Casinos anywhere in the world. For more information and reservations, visit mirage.com, call toll-free at (800) 374-9000, or find us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 309 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock Hotels has been honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study as the number one brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for two consecutive years, and among the top Upper Upscale Hotels for four consecutive years. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming and Entertainment Industry. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

