The Mirror Selected as a Venture Atlanta 2022 Showcase Company

Over $6.5 billion in funding awarded to date; leading tech investment conference continues to select large and diverse lineup of innovators from the Southeast's hottest tech markets

MIAMI, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mirror announced today that it has been chosen out of a record-breaking 450-plus applicants as one of the top technology companies in the Southeast to be showcased at Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 on October 19-20. For 15 years, the annual conference has been selecting the most promising tech companies and bringing in the top investment firms from across the nation to hear them pitch. Venture Atlanta has helped launch more than 700 companies and raise $6.5 billion in funding to date, spinning out $17 billion in successful exits.

Jared McCluskey, CEO and founder of The Mirror expressed, "We're honored to be invited to Venture Atlanta and build relationships with other cutting-edge startups and stellar investors!"

The Mirror is the all-in-one game and game development platform, built on the open-source Godot Engine. The platform enables game developers and 3D creators to co-build vast virtual worlds and multiplayer games in real-time with full interoperability. Applications are open for Closed Beta. To apply, please visit The Mirror's website for more details!

As in previous years, Venture Atlanta FORWARD 2022 is anticipated to be a sold-out event, with over 1,200 entrepreneurs, founders, investors, and business leaders expected to be in attendance. A new venue for this year's Venture Atlanta—the Woodruff Arts Center at 1280 Peachtree Street—reflects the growing intersection of art and technology.

"Venture Atlanta has established itself as the authority for recognizing technology innovation across the Southeast and beyond, connecting the best and brightest innovators with top-tier, national investors and other leaders in the tech ecosystem," said Venture Atlanta CEO Allyson Eman. "We again set a new record with nearly 500 applicants for Venture Atlanta Forward 2022—it's our most competitive year yet. With an impressive slate of 87 presenting and showcase companies, a record number of sponsors, and a brand-new venue, we're continuing to raise the bar for what will be our 15th anniversary event."

Venture Atlanta boasts a roster of highly successful alumni, including CallRail, Car360, Flock Safety, Florence Healthcare, Kabbage, ParkMobile, Pindrop Security, Salesforce Pardot, Salesloft, SingleOps, Stax, and Terminus.

To learn more about The Mirror, visit www.themirror.space. For additional information about Venture Atlanta, to register for the event, or to view the conference schedule, please visit www.ventureatlanta.org.

