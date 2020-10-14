The Misahara Minis Collection, Set to Launch October 14

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Misahara Jewelry, a New York City-based fine jewelry house led by designer Lepa Galeb-Roskopp, has officially announced the launch of the Misahara Minis Collection. The 14ct gold, diamond, and gemstone mix and match stud earring Collection will honor the unprecedented nature of the year 2020. The set will be available for purchase on Oct. 14.

"This year has brought about challenges both within our industry and in the lives of our loyal customers," said Galeb-Roskopp.

Misahara

"This Collection will represent the perseverance that has allowed us to forge ahead throughout this pandemic, despite all of the obstacles that we have faced along the way."

The Collection truly has something for everyone, whether it be a romantic butterfly, a geometric triangle, the signature snake head, a delicate petal, celestial elements, or another one of Misahara's handcrafted creations. Every motif is reminiscent of an existing Misahara Collection and tells the story of the brand's journey over the years. The Minis Collection includes 20 meaningful designs; customers can now choose any four single earrings for under $500.

As always, the Misahara Minis Collection was made in NYC with love. Choose four, because that is always better than one.

About Misahara Jewelry

Misahara is a fine jewelry house that pays tribute to the warm, shimmering waters of the Adriatic Sea, the golden sand of the Sahara Desert as well as other mesmerizing destinations in the world that its designer, Lepa Galeb-Roskopp is inspired by. All Misahara creations are handcrafted in New York by experienced ateliers who have worked with some of the world's most prestigious jewelry houses. The collections evoke the feeling of exquisite luxury, offering a modern flare of fine jewelry marked by unique handcraftsmanship and the finest quality gemstones.

