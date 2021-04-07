The Missing Gap in PA STEAM Education & Careers

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that the COVID pandemic has presented a challenge to employment in the STEAM fields, but even pre-pandemic times saw a shortage in the STEAM-based industry throughout Pennsylvania. The struggle is on both ends of the stick in terms of businesses seeking passionate people and students finding the right company to help them grow in the industry.

There are different problems hitting our STEAM economy:

PA students are looking to attend colleges and trade schools outside the state

Students are graduating from a local college and then moving away to another state, which in turn makes finding the right candidates harder for local STEAM companies

Students are graduating and not landing jobs in their selected field of study because lack of STEAM-based growth

Employees are becoming depressed, anxious, and drained at their workplace

Kat Mahoney, Owner & Director of TheGeekGrid Studios, a Content Creation & STEAM Events and Skills Firm, hones in on the most important part of a successful STEAM company and what could be, the missing gap to STEAM business survivability.

"The passion for STEAM." Mahoney said, "These students are born into the age of video games, Dungeons & Dragons, Science Fiction, Anime and Comics. They are Scientists, Engineers, Technologists, Game Developers, Artists, Makers, and Creative Thinkers that have a passion for the industry, and they want careers that drive the same sense of adventure and excitement in their lives as the geek entertainment that inspired them to become what they are," she said.

Mahoney says that business, as well as the area, will grow when people love living and working here, and that means getting to know the intern or employee. "When we don't offer employees or students a place they can relate to, they will continue to stay indulged in their fantasies, struggle with their mental health, and unmotivated to move forward in a company, more or less volunteer to a non-profit." So the wheel spins in a cycle on the same track, but TheGeekGrid Studios wants to bring a totally new way of thinking to PA STEAM businesses.

You can find out more about how TheGeekGrid Studios motivates and inspires both STEAM careers, education, and closes the skills gap by attending the annual STEAM21 Dinner held April 24th 6pm-9pm EDT, hosted by TheGeekGrid Studios, ArtsQuest, and East Penn Chamber of Commerce.

Visit www.pasteamfest.com/steam21 to register. Seats are limited.

