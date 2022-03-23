The Mission Continues to Receive $10M Grant from MacKenzie Scott

The transformational grant will allow the veteran nonprofit to connect more veterans to new missions in communities across the country

ST. LOUIS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Mission Continues announced it will receive a $10 million grant from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The long-time veterans nonprofit will use the grant to make investments in innovation, data and technology, and in growing its ability to reach and impact an even larger number of veterans and communities across the country.

With this donation, when combined with existing support and its growing network of funders, the organization can accelerate growth in communities, restoring and amplifying a sense of purpose and connection for millions of veterans.

"We are incredibly grateful to MacKenzie Scott for this transformative gift and for her display of confidence in The Mission Continues," said Mary Beth Bruggeman, President of The Mission Continues. "This investment will allow us to create a new pathway to scale, reaching millions more veterans across the country and empowering them to have a greater impact in our communities."

In the past two years, Scott has given more than $8 billion to organizations and charitable groups that support racial justice, LGBTQ+ rights, gender equality, public health, global development and climate change. Following a rigorous vetting process, The Mission Continues was recognized by Scott as "an organization that helps to serve humanity's common cause" and because of the organization's "strong track record of supporting under-supported needs" in communities.

This gift will allow The Mission Continues to further the kind of work that many of its veterans have described as life-changing.

"When I began as a veteran volunteer with The Mission Continues, I never imagined the impact this organization would have on my life," said Miguel Vazquez, Marine Corps veteran and former Platoon Leader in Los Angeles. "Now as a member of the fundraising team, I am certain that a gift of this magnitude will allow us to engage more veterans, donors and partners to advance the important work that we do."

Since 2007, The Mission Continues has empowered veterans to continue their service and tackle community challenges in more than 40 locations nationwide. Partnering with local leaders and other nonprofits, veterans work in service platoons on community projects to improve educational resources, combat food insecurity, foster neighborhood identity and more. The organization has completed 8,650 service projects, demonstrating the impact that veteran-led connectedness and service can have in communities.

The more we are united by veteran leadership, the stronger our nation becomes. To learn more about how to get involved as a volunteer, visit https://www.missioncontinues.org/service-platoons/

About The Mission Continues

The Mission Continues is a national veterans organization dedicated to the empowerment of veterans as community-based leaders. We invest in veterans and communities, developing new skill sets and equipping a growing veteran volunteer movement with the tools to drive positive change. We deploy veteran volunteers in more than 40 cities nationwide alongside nonprofit partners and community leaders to improve educational resources, increase access to parks and green spaces, foster neighborhood identity, and more.

Through this unique service model, veterans are provided opportunities for connection and personal growth while generating visible community impact. This work is made possible through the generous contributions of our mission partners: A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation, The Boeing Company, and Raytheon Technologies.

