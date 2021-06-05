The Mission Corps Institute Launches

WOODSIDE, Calif. and NEWTOWN, Pa., and GLASGOW, United Kingdom, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Mission Corps Institute, the first global think tank and research center for contemporary capitalism, is launched. The Mission Corps Institute was born based upon the ideas and principles of the best-selling book from Michael Moe and Michael M. Carter entitled, "The Mission Corporation." The Institute was founded by Michael Moe and Michael M. Carter and is led by Executive Director Caroline Moe Hoch.

The Mission Corps Institute will be announcing its inaugural fellows and will be releasing its first research study on the performance of mission-oriented and entrepreneur-led businesses vs. non-mission corporations. The Institute seeks to be the leading resource for entrepreneurs, investors, and governments looking to build, invest in, and sponsor companies and policies that will aid the future development and direction of contemporary capitalism in the future.

Michael Moe stated, "The Mission Corps Institute is an idea whose time has come, as it helps celebrate the role of entrepreneurship and the benefits of purpose-led businesses to society and the world. Entrepreneurs fix things, and capitalism will and can be fixed by entrepreneurs in the future. We believe the Mission Corps Institute will be an important ally for entrepreneurs and society."

Michael M. Carter added, "At this critical point in history where capitalism has been vilified, Michael and I want to build upon the success of our book's thesis by creating a living organization that embodies what we want to build and showcase: that capitalism which is mission-based and entrepreneur-led can change the world for the better. Governments should want to foster capitalism that fits this new paradigm whose time has come through incentivizing entrepreneurs through policy."

About The Mission Corps Institute

The Mission Corps Institute was created to help support, showcase, and provide research, data, and intelligence for contemporary capitalism. Born from the principles of the best-selling book, "The Mission Corporation," the Mission Corps Institute seeks to be a living embodiment for entrepreneur-led, purpose-based capitalism that supports stakeholder development and informs government policy.

More information can be found at themissioncorps.institute.

SOURCE The Mission Corps Institute

Related Links

https://themissioncorps.institute/

