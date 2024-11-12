The Missner Group and Greystar-Thackeray Partners Announce Joint Venture for Industrial Development in Chicago's Stockyards

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Missner Group (TMG) and Greystar-Thackeray have formed a joint venture to develop a speculative industrial building at 4002 S. Princeton Ave. in Chicago's historic Stockyards.

This partnership leverages TMG's local expertise and Thackeray's national reach to meet strong demand for industrial space in a prime Chicago location.

Building Rendering of Class A speculative Industrial facility. 4002 S. Princeton Avenue, located in the Chicago Stockyards.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with Greystar-Thackeray. This project reflects our shared vision for delivering dynamic, high-performance industrial assets in Chicago," said Barry Missner, CEO of The Missner Group. "The Stockyards location is ideal for businesses seeking close proximity to key regional and national infrastructure with access to a strong labor pool, and we look forward to bringing this facility to market."

The joint venture is in addition to an existing value-add acquisitions venture between TMG and Greystar-Thackeray, launched in April 2024.

Slated to break ground in Q1 2025, the LEED-certified building will feature 20 exterior loading docks, two drive-in doors, 36 trailer positions, and parking for 208 cars. Located less than half a mile from a full Dan Ryan interchange, the site provides easy access to Pershing Road.

ABOUT THE MISSNER GROUP

Established in 1945, The Missner Group provides comprehensive and integrated real estate investment, development, acquisition, and construction services throughout the Midwest. TMG has completed over 2 billion dollars of construction and over 25 million square feet of development. For almost 80 years they have committed to the same mission and vision establishing themselves as a premier and preferred general contractor and developer throughout the Midwest.

