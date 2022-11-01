The Missoula Organization of REALTORS® Partners with Endpoint Utility to Provide Critical IT Support

KALISPELL, Mont., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Endpoint Utility Corp, a Montana-based IT support provider for small businesses and individuals, announced a new partnership with the Missoula Organization of REALTORS® (MOR), a trade association dedicated to providing valuable programs, products, and services to over 900 members and affiliates.

"End User Support and Cyber Security are imperative for today's REALTORS® in a complex IT world, and we are thrilled to be working with the Missoula Organization of REALTORS®" says David Mayer, CEO and Co-founder. "We continue to grow in the communities of Montana and look forward in providing exceptional service to our customer base with our on-demand IT technology."

"We're excited about this partnership with Endpoint who understands needs and concerns of our members and the technology product offerings of our association" says Jim Bachand, CEO Missoula Organization of REALTORS®. "Having already launched with the NMAR association, Endpoint's services are likewise matched with the needs of our real estate professional across the Five Valley's area."

Key feature benefits of On-Demand Tech Support for REALTORS® include:

User Support – Questions and issues resolved quickly by our technology team

– Questions and issues resolved quickly by our technology team Security – Up to date, protected data and devices to thwart cyber criminals

– Up to date, protected data and devices to thwart cyber criminals Device Support – Support and repair for all your mobility devices

– Support and repair for all your mobility devices Connectivity – Plans and devices to always keep you connected at work, at home or on the go

For more Information as well as pricing, visit: https://www.endpointutilitycorp.com/MOR

About Endpoint Utility Corporation:

Endpoint Utility Corporation is a Kalispell, Montana based IT support provider for small businesses and individuals. Endpoint Utility provides an affordable, expertly managed set of technology solutions for customers that have been dramatically underserved by the current IT ecosystem.

About the Missoula Organization of REALTORS®:

The Missoula Organization of REALTORS® (MOR) is a trade association dedicated to providing valuable programs, products, and services to members and affiliate members. Chartered in 1947, MOR provides a wide array of resources and opportunities to the local real estate industry and the community.

David Mayer

CEO, Co-founder

Endpoint Utility Corp

[email protected]

Jim Bachand

Chief Executive Officer

Missoula Organization of REALTORS

[email protected]

SOURCE Endpoint Utility Corp