The Mobile of the Future Could be Out of this World

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New analysis from Mobile Experts explores the role that satellite links are likely to play in the upcoming mobile market.

According to the report, releases 17 and 18 of the 3GPP standards will include new features to make Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) work. This category includes drone-based, balloon-based, and satellite-based communications that will now be able to connect using 5G NR.

Inset Satellite Cost of Coverage 2022

"The 3GPP committees are working on multiple levels to bring NTN into play," commented Chief Analyst Joe Madden. "When comparing 5G and backhaul coverage to satellite-based networks, the satellites can provide basic service at a factor of roughly 40x cheaper in some cases. In other cases, the difference is less dramatic."

While the math for cost savings is undoubtedly compelling, the report digs deep into the gritty, practical details of satellite and mobile options in rural areas. Launch costs and operations costs may be limiting, and heavy customer demand could overload satellites. The market won't wait—several ventures are well underway, and SpaceX's Starlink service is now commercially available. The draw is clear: a space-based network can slash the cost for specific coverage situations.

"The key to success for satellite operators will be placing the right kinds of limits to distribute data effectively," continued Joe Madden of Mobile Experts. "And emphasize the most useful applications, which include remote access, IoT applications, and access in restricted countries."

The report identifies just how satellites will affect the overall mobile market—will Elon Musk and his Starlink service compete with the major mobile operators? Or will they become a partner for the mobile operators? What are the economic drivers? Which applications are likely to make the most economic sense for the satellite case?

