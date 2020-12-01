The Model Mom, Mara Martin, Announces Her 2020 Holiday Gift Guide: A Gift for Everyone on Your Nice List!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mara Martin is a super mom, model, advocate and influencer with over 128,000 followers on Instagram. Ms. Martin made global headlines after walking the Sports Illustrated runway while breastfeeding her daughter, Aria.

Ms. Martin's Holiday Gift Guide is eclectic, reflecting her engaging personality:

Mara Martin photo credit: Kathy Russell Photography

For your politically active friend…

Keep the conversation going by gifting political art by artist/activist Alex Rudin. From merchandise to cool bumper stickers, this artist's work follows the lens of democracy and focuses on social justice and abstract political theory.

For the fashionista in your life…

Florida-based boutique Fab Finds by Sarah is Mara's go-to one-stop-shop for all things fashion. Fab Finds by Sarah carries top name brands like Golden Goose, Moussy, Zadig & Voltaire, 360 Cashmere, AG, JBrand, Majestic, Sundry, Monrow, Rails, and more. Mara plans to shop small this year and stock up on this season's must-haves.

For your pet:

Mara is purchasing collars, leashes, and more from The Kenyan Collection for her adorable dog. The Kenyan Collection is a business that brings economic opportunity and commerce to Kenya by marketing the Maasai Mommas of Kenya's unreproducible and exquisite beadwork.

For the charitable loved one…

Giving back is vital to Mara and many of her friends and family. This year she plans to send Christmas cards with Welcome Baby gift cards. Welcome Baby USA is a nonprofit organization that provides the essentials for mothers and their newborns in need for the first four weeks of life.

For the hostess…

Angie's Tables crafts beautifully curated and affordable tablescapes sent directly to your door to make entertaining easy. Despite social distancing, Mara hopes to give this gift to home goods lovers in her family to make hosting small gatherings easier.

SOURCE Mara Martin