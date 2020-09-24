The Modern Art and Culture Podcast partners with Atlanta Celebrates Photography to launch ACP Studio Sessions

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Art and Culture Podcast (MAC), the hottest new podcast to the art scene, and Atlanta Celebrates Photography (ACP), one of the country's most esteemed photography festivals, announced today the launch of ACP Studio Sessions, an exclusive collaboration featuring a diverse line-up of intimate conversations with some of today's most dynamic emerging and established lens-based artists. As the official podcast of the 2020 ACP Festival, Modern Art and Culture will bring original content to listeners throughout the month of October.

ACP Studio Sessions mark an official partnership debut for Modern Art and Culture, a live, streaming talk platform from editorial photographic veteran and educator, Darnell Wilburn (dwilburn.com) and fine art photographer and writer, Donna Garcia (donnagarcia.com). The Modern Art and Culture Podcast is an immersive, digital destination for listeners to enjoy art and help redefine the art world in a new way.

"Recognizing how restless people may feel as a result of the pandemic, this felt like the perfect way to uplift the arts community and create a new outlet for artists. We know that people may feel isolated and as artists we remain committed to fostering connection while we аre apart," said Darnell Wilburn, host of modernartandculture.com. "By providing a month of live, interactive programing that listeners can share and participate in with others, we hope that ACP Studio Sessions will provide unique moments of empowerment and information."

The first week of streaming will include Corinne Adams, ACP Co-Founder, and Mary Stanley, ACP Board Chairperson, among various artists and organizers and kicks off October 1, 2020, with downloads available within 24 hours. Additional artists will be announced across the ACP and MAC social media channels.

"ACP is thrilled that the Modern Art and Culture Podcast is launching in Atlanta! We're honored to partner with them for ACP Studio Sessions, adding depth to our exploration of the world's fastest growing art form, and one of the most important mediums of our time." said Amy Miller, Executive Director of Atlanta Celebrates Photography

A highlight this year includes interviews with select artists from Spirit: Focus on Indigenous Art, Artists and Issues. Artists include: Kiliii Yuyan (kiliii.com), Shelley Niro, (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shelley_Niro), Pat Kane (patkanephoto.com), Kali Spitzer & Bubzee(kalispitzer.photoshelter.com & bubzeeart.com),Will Wilson (willwilson.photoshelter.com), Jeremy Dennis (jeremynative.com), Meryl McMaster (merylmcmaster.com), and Donna Garcia (donnagarcia.com).

Listeners will be able to join the livestreams on modernartandculture.com, which can be downloaded for free.

About The Modern Art and Culture Podcast (MAC)

The Modern Art and Culture Podcast is a weekly arts and culture-based news and entertainment podcast, hosted by editorial photographer, curator and educator Darnell Wilburn (dwilburn.com) with co-hosted by artist, writer, and creative director Donna Garcia (donnagarcia.com). Downloadable episodes are based on the critical art and culture topics of the day. MAC's objective is to find the new way forward for the art by exploring the people, politics, and current events that аre shaping our perspectives and informing the art that is currently being created. Go to modernartandculture.com.

About Atlanta Celebrates Photography (ACP)

Atlanta Celebrates Photography (ACP) is a non-profit arts organization dedicated to the cultivation of the photographic arts and the enrichment of the Atlanta art community. Celebrating its 22nd year, ACP helps make Atlanta a leading center for the world's fastest growing art form by creating experiences that enrich, inspire and transform. In addition to year-round programs ACP produces the largest annual community-oriented photo festival in the United States each October. More at acpinfo.org.

About Spirit: Focus on Indigenous Art, Artists, and Issues

Spirit is an initiative designed to educate the public, through lens-based art, regarding the true history of indigenous people and recruit advocates for indigenous issues everywhere, but with a specific focus on the US and Canada. Artists include: Kiliii Yuyan (kiliii.com), Shelley Niro, (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shelley_Niro), Pat Kane (patkanephoto.com), Kali Spitzer & Bubzee(kalispitzer.photoshelter.com & bubzeeart.com),Will Wilson (willwilson.photoshelter.com), Jeremy Dennis (jeremynative.com), Meryl McMaster (merylmcmaster.com), and Donna Garcia (donnagarcia.com). Go to LENSCRATCH and National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

