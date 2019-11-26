The Modern Sale and Collective[i] Announce The Top 100 Global Sales Leaders of 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modern Sale (R) and Collective[i] ™ today announced the 2020 list of The Top 100 Global Sales Leaders (GSL100). In the third year of the annual list, influencers in the field, other top sales professionals, and sales peers and experts nominated and culled a list from thousands of candidates.

The 2020 list features executives from Forrester, Splunk, Amazon Web Services, Box, Honeywell, Salesforce, and Zoom Video Communications, among others. Fields as vast as finance, energy, healthcare, sports, manufacturing, and technology are represented.

"The GSL100 is a competitive program that recognizes sales executives who operate in the most complex and fast-moving business environments in history," said Heidi Mitchell, Editor-in-Chief of this issue of The Modern Sale. "The GSL100 of 2020 includes accomplished sales leaders who have pushed the limits and grown their sales organizations to generate billions in revenue. Not only are they responsible for fueling their respective businesses by closing lucrative deals, our honorees are taking the long view and mentoring the next wave of sales leaders."

Honorees were selected based on the breadth and depth of their experience, their commitment to team and leadership development, their overall contribution to the sales profession, and their ability to adapt, innovate, and embrace the technologies that are rapidly defining the modern sale. The names within this network exemplify the best of today and the future of sales leadership.

"Collective[i] is thrilled to have once again curated the GSL100 in collaboration with The Modern Sale," said Tad Martin, CEO and co-Founder of Collective[i]. "Collective[i]'s mission is to showcase the tremendous skills required to excel in sales. We augment and focus these talents with an unbeatable combination of data, artificial intelligence, and real-time insights to sales organizations globally. We adamantly believe the sales leaders recognized on the 2020 list are trailblazers and changemakers of the profession, and we are proud to bring their achievements to light."

For the complete list including honoree bios, visit: www.themodernsale.com . To receive a complimentary copy of the most recent issue of The Modern Sale, email editor@themodernsale.com .

Join the conversation on social, using: #GSL100

About Collective[i] ™

Collective[i] (short for Collective Intelligence) hosts a global network and application that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to dramatically improve the way B2B companies predict, manage, and grow revenue. Collective[i] automates data capture improving CRM data quality, provides transparency into where and how people are working, and augments people with a layer of intelligence to elevate productivity, deal velocity, and win rates.

Collective[i] is a private company headquartered in NYC, with satellite offices in Silicon Valley and Montreal. For more information, visit www.collectivei.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About The Modern Sale (R)

The Modern Sale is a digital and print outlet dedicated to news and views about the sales industry and emerging technology. For more information, visit www.themodernsale.com or follow on LinkedIn or Twitter .

