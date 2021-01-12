The Modern Sale and Collective[i] Announce The Top 100 Global Sales Leaders of 2021

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modern Sale® and Collective[i]® today announced the 2021 list of The Top 100 Global Sales Leaders (GSL100). In the fourth year of the annual list, influencers in the field, other top sales professionals, and sales peers and experts nominated and culled a list from thousands of candidates.

The 2021 list features executives from Forrester, Slack, Datadog, Anvyl, Snowflake, and Volta Charging, among others. Fields as vast as finance, advertising, insurance, manufacturing, and technology are represented.

"This year's GSL100 saw an unprecedented number of nominee submissions," said Heidi Mitchell, Editor-in-Chief of The Modern Sale. "The GSL100 of 2021 includes accomplished sales leaders across so many diverse sectors — allies whose colleagues understand they are integral to growing their organizations, not just through the closing of lucrative deals, but also through mentoring and coaching their teams. It's exciting to see this competitive program — the only one I know of that honors the achievements of top sales executives — gain increased global awareness and continue to grow. These top sales executives are so deserving of international recognition."

Honorees were selected based on the breadth and depth of their experience, their commitment to team and leadership development, their overall contribution to the sales profession, company impact and performance during the pandemic, and their ability to adapt, innovate, and embrace the technologies that are key to digital sales transformation. The names within this network exemplify the best of today and the future of sales leadership.

"Collective[i] is thrilled to have once again curated the GSL100 in association with The Modern Sale," said Tad Martin, CEO and co-Founder of Collective[i]. "The list has a special meaning after a year that tested even the most extraordinary leaders. This year's honorees are admirable on every level. It is a privilege for Collective[i] to showcase the tremendous skills required to excel in sales be it through our technology, our network or in association with The Modern Sale's GSL100 list. We are proud to feature the extraordinary talent of our industry."

For the complete list including honoree bios visit www.themodernsale.com

About Collective[i] ®

Collective[i]® is a recognized leader in AI-enabled digital sales transformation. Collective[i]'s applications and network employ AI/ML to offer the on demand intelligence that is essential to modern sales organizations. Collective[i] improves CRM data quality, provides daily forecasts, pipeline intelligence, dealrooms and other analyses and collaboration tools that boost productivity and grow revenue. Collective[i] also hosts Connectors™, the first social network designed to help sales leaders and their companies leverage valuable professional connections to improve and accelerate the buying experience. Collective[i]'s application and network augment traditional CRM with AI, surfacing every advantage a modern sales organization needs to win.

Collective[i] is a private company headquartered in NYC. For more information, visit www.collectivei.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About The Modern Sale®

The Modern Sale is a digital and print outlet dedicated to news and views about the sales industry and emerging technology. For more information, visit www.themodernsale.com .

