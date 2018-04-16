The Modern Way of Sending Love for Mother's Day, Greetabl Reveals Its First-Ever Limited Edition Gift Collection with Moms In Mind

The limited-edition Me Moment Kit, features a darling heart print that contains four special gifts including rose clay face mask, sea salt dark chocolate, bath fizz and soy candle — all the essentials for a quick "me moment" for busy moms to enjoy. Users can write a personal message and upload three photos that the recipient can tear out and keep forever.

"We're so excited to be working with Greetabl on a special Cupcakes and Cashmere gift for moms. As a mother, I know how tough it can be to take a moment for myself so I picked a few special items to make up an indulgent Mother's Day gift. I love that it's personalized, cute and easy to send!" said Emily Schuman, Cupcakes & Cashmere Founder.

Emily and Greetabl recognize there are mothers around the country that are also in need of help. In this collaboration, Emily's charity of choice, National Women's Law Center, will receive 20% of all proceeds from the Me Moment Kit and use it to help women and girls achieve their potential throughout their lives — at school, at work, at home, and in their communities.

"At Greetabl we are all about delivering happiness and celebrating female friendships. This special collaboration is the perfect package to remind your friends that are moms to take a moment for themselves. It's a modern way of sending love for Mother's Day with the benefit of helping other women in need," said Zoë Scharf, Greetabl Co-Founder.

This limited-edition Cupcakes & Cashmere Greetabl is $34 and ships within an industry-leading two-day turnaround for gifting delight.

Founded by Joe Fischer and Zoë Scharf, the duo launched Greetabl with a mission to close the Gifting Gap - for all those instances when a greeting card is not enough, but flowers and other gifts are too expensive or not personal enough. Greetabl is one of the fastest growing startups in the St. Louis area, and making a name for itself on a national scale with its unique and digital-forward approach to gifting. Users have complete personalization control with options to select a box print, upload personal photos, select a fun small gift, and write their message - all within a few quick clicks.

