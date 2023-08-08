The Modified Bitumen Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% from 2022 to 2027; Advancements in modified bitumen are a major trend -Technavio

08 Aug, 2023, 00:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The modified bitumen market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,920.34 million, according to Technavio - Request sample report
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by End-userl, which is the leading segment in the market?
- The market share growth by the road construction segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
- Advances in modified bitumen are the primary trend shaping the global modified bitumen market growth.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
- The Global Modified Bitumen Market size is estimated to grow by a CAGR of 4.53%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- BASF SE, Breedon Group plc, Colas SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fosroc International Ltd., GAF Materials LLC, Holcim Ltd., Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd., Nynas AB, Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA, Repsol SA, Rosneft Oil Co., Shell plc, Sika AG, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., and SOPREMA SAS
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
- The global increase in road construction activities is the key factor driving the growth of the global modified bitumen market. However, the adverse environmental impact of bitumen production is a major challenge impeding the growth
- How big is the APAC market?
- APAC is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Modified Bitumen Market Insights -
- Companies: 15+, Including BASF SE, Breedon Group plc, Colas SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fosroc International Ltd., GAF Materials LLC, Holcim Ltd., Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd., Nynas AB, Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA, Repsol SA, Rosneft Oil Co., Shell plc, Sika AG, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., and SOPREMA SAS, among others
- Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies
- Segments: end-user (road construction, building construction, and others), application (hot asphalt method, cold asphalt method, and torch applied method), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
To understand more about the modified bitumen market, request a sample report
Modified bitumen market - Company Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including - BASF SE, Breedon Group plc, Colas SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fosroc International Ltd., GAF Materials LLC, Holcim Ltd., Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd., Nynas AB, Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA, Repsol SA, Rosneft Oil Co., Shell plc, Sika AG, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., and SOPREMA SAS
Modified Bitumen Market – Market Dynamics
Key Driver
The global increase in road construction activities is the key factor driving market growth. The consumption of modified bitumen will rise due to developments in the roadways sector, particularly in restoration and renovation projects. Modified bitumen is widely used in road construction, and with the increasing number of vehicles and freight movement, there is a growing demand for improved road infrastructure worldwide.
Furthermore, this presents a huge opportunity for the growth of materials that are used in the road construction industry, such as modified bitumen. The growth of new roads and increased investments in transport and highway infrastructure projects are driving road construction activities. Investments in large-scale highway projects are expected to boost the demand for road construction and maintenance activities. Hence, an increase in road construction activities is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Trends
Advancements in modified bitumen are a major trend in the market. Emerging countries like China are focused on producing highly modified bitumen. In addition, suppliers are dedicated to developing modified bitumen that meets sustainability goals while offering improved properties.
Additionally, in April 2020, Napco National, a Saudi Arabia-based manufacturing group, partnered with Dow to combine the two companies R&D capabilities to improve road performance, extend road life and reduce environmental impact. In addition, Nynas introduced his Nypol RE, a new polymer-modified bitumen containing biomaterials that improve pavement durability and reduce the effects of temperature fluctuations. Hence, advances in modified bitumen are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Significant Challenges
The adverse environmental impact of bitumen production is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Growing demand for energy and carbon-based products is driving the mining of bitumen resources. Due to its high viscosity, thermal enhanced oil recovery (EOR) methods such as in situ combustion (ISC), steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD), steam flooding (SF), and hot water injection (HWI) are used. However, these methods have a significant impact on the environment.
Among them, ISC produces the least amount of water but requires intensive treatment due to its high metal and sulfur impurities and low pH. The extent of environmental damage from bitumen production is assessed based on water and gas sampling, oil quality, and the steps necessary to mitigate the impact of refining on bitumen. Hence, the adverse environmental impact of bitumen production is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
The modified bitumen market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.
Why Buy?
- Add credibility to the strategy.
- Analyzes competitor's offerings.
- Get a holistic view of the market.
- Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report
What are the key data covered in this Modified Bitumen Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the modified bitumen market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the modified bitumen market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the modified bitumen market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of modified bitumen market companies.
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports
The hot melt adhesives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,396.66 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), rubber, polyolefin, polyurethane, and others), application (packaging, nonwoven hygiene products, furniture, and woodworking, automobile, and footwear, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The high application of sanitary materials is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.
The fluorapatite market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 151.05 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (pharmaceutical grade and industrial grade), application (dental care, fertilizers, chemicals, and pharmaceutical), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for phosphate fertilizers is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.
|
Modified Bitumen Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,920.34 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
3.92
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 42%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, France, Germany, and the UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
BASF SE, Breedon Group plc, Colas SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fosroc International Ltd., GAF Materials LLC, Holcim Ltd., Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd., Nynas AB, Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA, Repsol SA, Rosneft Oil Co., Shell plc, Sika AG, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., and SOPREMA SAS
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of companies included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global modified bitumen market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global modified bitumen market market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Road Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Road Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Road Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Road Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Road Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Building Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Building Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Building Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Building Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Building Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by Application
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 7.3 Hot Asphalt Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Hot Asphalt Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Hot Asphalt Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Hot Asphalt Method - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hot Asphalt Method - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Cold Asphalt Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Cold Asphalt Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Cold Asphalt Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Cold Asphalt Method - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Cold Asphalt Method - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Torch Applied Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Torch Applied Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Torch Applied Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Torch Applied Method - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Torch Applied Method - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
- Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Company Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Company landscape
- Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business
12 Company Analysis
- 12.1 Companies covered
- Exhibit 117: Companies covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of companies
- Exhibit 118: Matrix on company position and classification
- 12.3 BASF SE
- Exhibit 119: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 120: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 122: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 12.4 Breedon Group plc
- Exhibit 124: Breedon Group plc - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Breedon Group plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Breedon Group plc - Key news
- Exhibit 127: Breedon Group plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: Breedon Group plc - Segment focus
- 12.5 Colas SA
- Exhibit 129: Colas SA - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Colas SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: Colas SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Colas SA - Segment focus
- 12.6 Dow Chemical Co.
- Exhibit 133: Dow Chemical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Dow Chemical Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus
- 12.7 Exxon Mobil Corp.
- Exhibit 138: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 140: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 141: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.8 GAF Materials LLC
- Exhibit 142: GAF Materials LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 143: GAF Materials LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 144: GAF Materials LLC - Key offerings
- 12.9 Holcim Ltd.
- Exhibit 145: Holcim Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Holcim Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Holcim Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Holcim Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.10 Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 149: Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 151: Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.11 Nynas AB
- Exhibit 152: Nynas AB - Overview
- Exhibit 153: Nynas AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 154: Nynas AB - Key news
- Exhibit 155: Nynas AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 156: Nynas AB - Segment focus
- 12.12 Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA
- Exhibit 157: Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA - Overview
- Exhibit 158: Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 159: Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA - Key offerings
- 12.13 Repsol SA
- Exhibit 160: Repsol SA - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Repsol SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 162: Repsol SA - Key offerings
- 12.14 Shell plc
- Exhibit 163: Shell plc - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Shell plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 165: Shell plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 166: Shell plc - Segment focus
- 12.15 Sika AG
- Exhibit 167: Sika AG - Overview
- Exhibit 168: Sika AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 169: Sika AG - Key news
- Exhibit 170: Sika AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 171: Sika AG - Segment focus
- 12.16 SK Innovation Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 172: SK Innovation Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 173: SK Innovation Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 174: SK Innovation Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 175: SK Innovation Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.17 SOPREMA SAS
- Exhibit 176: SOPREMA SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 177: SOPREMA SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 178: SOPREMA SAS - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 182: Research methodology
- Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 184: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article