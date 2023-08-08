The Modified Bitumen Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% from 2022 to 2027; Advancements in modified bitumen are a major trend -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The modified bitumen market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,920.34 million, according to Technavio - Request sample report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Modified Bitumen Market

Based on segmentation by End-userl, which is the leading segment in the market?

- The market share growth by the road construction segment will be significant during the forecast period.

- The market share growth by the road construction segment will be significant during the forecast period. What are the major trends in the market?

- Advances in modified bitumen are the primary trend shaping the global modified bitumen market growth.

- Advances in modified bitumen are the primary trend shaping the global modified bitumen market growth. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

- The Global Modified Bitumen Market size is estimated to grow by a CAGR of 4.53%.

- The Global Modified Bitumen Market size is estimated to grow by a CAGR of 4.53%. Who are the top players in the market?

- BASF SE, Breedon Group plc, Colas SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fosroc International Ltd., GAF Materials LLC, Holcim Ltd., Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd., Nynas AB, Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA, Repsol SA, Rosneft Oil Co., Shell plc, Sika AG, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., and SOPREMA SAS

- BASF SE, Breedon Group plc, Colas SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fosroc International Ltd., GAF Materials LLC, Holcim Ltd., Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd., Nynas AB, Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA, Repsol SA, Rosneft Oil Co., Shell plc, Sika AG, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., and SOPREMA SAS What are the key market drivers and challenges?

- The global increase in road construction activities is the key factor driving the growth of the global modified bitumen market. However, the adverse environmental impact of bitumen production is a major challenge impeding the growth

- The global increase in road construction activities is the key factor driving the growth of the global modified bitumen market. However, the adverse environmental impact of bitumen production is a major challenge impeding the growth How big is the APAC market?

- APAC is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Modified Bitumen Market Insights -

Companies : 15+, Including BASF SE, Breedon Group plc, Colas SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fosroc International Ltd., GAF Materials LLC, Holcim Ltd., Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd., Nynas AB, Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA, Repsol SA, Rosneft Oil Co., Shell plc, Sika AG, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., and SOPREMA SAS, among others

: 15+, Including BASF SE, Breedon Group plc, Colas SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fosroc International Ltd., GAF Materials LLC, Holcim Ltd., Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd., Nynas AB, Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA, Repsol SA, Rosneft Oil Co., Shell plc, Sika AG, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., and SOPREMA SAS, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: end-user (road construction, building construction, and others), application (hot asphalt method, cold asphalt method, and torch applied method), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

To understand more about the modified bitumen market, request a sample report

Modified bitumen market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including - BASF SE, Breedon Group plc, Colas SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fosroc International Ltd., GAF Materials LLC, Holcim Ltd., Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd., Nynas AB, Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA, Repsol SA, Rosneft Oil Co., Shell plc, Sika AG, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., and SOPREMA SAS

Modified Bitumen Market – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The global increase in road construction activities is the key factor driving market growth. The consumption of modified bitumen will rise due to developments in the roadways sector, particularly in restoration and renovation projects. Modified bitumen is widely used in road construction, and with the increasing number of vehicles and freight movement, there is a growing demand for improved road infrastructure worldwide.

Furthermore, this presents a huge opportunity for the growth of materials that are used in the road construction industry, such as modified bitumen. The growth of new roads and increased investments in transport and highway infrastructure projects are driving road construction activities. Investments in large-scale highway projects are expected to boost the demand for road construction and maintenance activities. Hence, an increase in road construction activities is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Advancements in modified bitumen are a major trend in the market. Emerging countries like China are focused on producing highly modified bitumen. In addition, suppliers are dedicated to developing modified bitumen that meets sustainability goals while offering improved properties.

Additionally, in April 2020, Napco National, a Saudi Arabia-based manufacturing group, partnered with Dow to combine the two companies R&D capabilities to improve road performance, extend road life and reduce environmental impact. In addition, Nynas introduced his Nypol RE, a new polymer-modified bitumen containing biomaterials that improve pavement durability and reduce the effects of temperature fluctuations. Hence, advances in modified bitumen are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The adverse environmental impact of bitumen production is a significant challenge restricting market growth. Growing demand for energy and carbon-based products is driving the mining of bitumen resources. Due to its high viscosity, thermal enhanced oil recovery (EOR) methods such as in situ combustion (ISC), steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD), steam flooding (SF), and hot water injection (HWI) are used. However, these methods have a significant impact on the environment.

Among them, ISC produces the least amount of water but requires intensive treatment due to its high metal and sulfur impurities and low pH. The extent of environmental damage from bitumen production is assessed based on water and gas sampling, oil quality, and the steps necessary to mitigate the impact of refining on bitumen. Hence, the adverse environmental impact of bitumen production is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The modified bitumen market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to the strategy.

Analyzes competitor's offerings.

Get a holistic view of the market.

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Modified Bitumen Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the modified bitumen market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the modified bitumen market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the modified bitumen market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of modified bitumen market companies.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The hot melt adhesives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,396.66 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), rubber, polyolefin, polyurethane, and others), application (packaging, nonwoven hygiene products, furniture, and woodworking, automobile, and footwear, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The high application of sanitary materials is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

The fluorapatite market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 151.05 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by type (pharmaceutical grade and industrial grade), application (dental care, fertilizers, chemicals, and pharmaceutical), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing demand for phosphate fertilizers is a key factor driving market growth during the forecast period.

Modified Bitumen Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,920.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.92 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BASF SE, Breedon Group plc, Colas SA, Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Dow Chemical Co., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fosroc International Ltd., GAF Materials LLC, Holcim Ltd., Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd., Nynas AB, Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA, Repsol SA, Rosneft Oil Co., Shell plc, Sika AG, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., and SOPREMA SAS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of companies included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global modified bitumen market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global modified bitumen market market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Road Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Road Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Road Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Road Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Road Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Building Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Building Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Building Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Building Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Building Construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Hot Asphalt Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Hot Asphalt Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Hot Asphalt Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Hot Asphalt Method - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hot Asphalt Method - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Cold Asphalt Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Cold Asphalt Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Cold Asphalt Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Cold Asphalt Method - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Cold Asphalt Method - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Torch Applied Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Torch Applied Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Torch Applied Method - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Torch Applied Method - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Torch Applied Method - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Company Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Company landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Company Analysis

12.1 Companies covered

Exhibit 117: Companies covered

12.2 Market positioning of companies

Exhibit 118: Matrix on company position and classification

12.3 BASF SE

Exhibit 119: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 120: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 121: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 122: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.4 Breedon Group plc

Exhibit 124: Breedon Group plc - Overview



Exhibit 125: Breedon Group plc - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Breedon Group plc - Key news



Exhibit 127: Breedon Group plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Breedon Group plc - Segment focus

12.5 Colas SA

Exhibit 129: Colas SA - Overview



Exhibit 130: Colas SA - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Colas SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Colas SA - Segment focus

12.6 Dow Chemical Co.

Exhibit 133: Dow Chemical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Dow Chemical Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Dow Chemical Co. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Dow Chemical Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Dow Chemical Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Exxon Mobil Corp.

Exhibit 138: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Exxon Mobil Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 GAF Materials LLC

Exhibit 142: GAF Materials LLC - Overview



Exhibit 143: GAF Materials LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: GAF Materials LLC - Key offerings

12.9 Holcim Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Holcim Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Holcim Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Holcim Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Holcim Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Jiangsu Baoli International Investment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Nynas AB

Exhibit 152: Nynas AB - Overview



Exhibit 153: Nynas AB - Business segments



Exhibit 154: Nynas AB - Key news



Exhibit 155: Nynas AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Nynas AB - Segment focus

12.12 Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA

Exhibit 157: Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA - Overview



Exhibit 158: Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN SA - Key offerings

12.13 Repsol SA

Exhibit 160: Repsol SA - Overview



Exhibit 161: Repsol SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Repsol SA - Key offerings

12.14 Shell plc

Exhibit 163: Shell plc - Overview



Exhibit 164: Shell plc - Business segments



Exhibit 165: Shell plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: Shell plc - Segment focus

12.15 Sika AG

Exhibit 167: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 168: Sika AG - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 170: Sika AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Sika AG - Segment focus

12.16 SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 172: SK Innovation Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 173: SK Innovation Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 174: SK Innovation Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 175: SK Innovation Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 SOPREMA SAS

Exhibit 176: SOPREMA SAS - Overview



Exhibit 177: SOPREMA SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: SOPREMA SAS - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio