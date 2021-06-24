The Moinian Group Partners With Carbon Lighthouse To Deepen ESG Commitment

SAN FRANCISCO, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon Lighthouse , a tech company enabling decarbonization and profitability for commercial real estate (CRE), today announced a partnership with The Moinian Group , one of the largest privately-held real estate investment firms in the U.S. The program will significantly lower carbon emission outputs in two of The Moinian Group's key commercial properties, while also reducing energy costs by $150,000 annually across the two properties.

Carbon Lighthouse's AI-driven Efficiency Production quickly identified the wasted energy hidden across HVAC and lighting system for two major properties, including 3 Columbus Circle in New York City, where The Moinian Group's headquarters are located, and The International Jewelry Center in Los Angeles. With more than one million square feet combined, these properties are home to a host of premier commercial and retail tenants including Nordstrom, Chase and Versace. Carbon Lighthouse's analysis and implementation at these properties will guarantee energy savings and decarbonization equivalent to the amount of carbon sequestered by four Central Parks annually, assuring sustained financial benefit for The Moinian Group with real environmental impact.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Carbon Lighthouse on our first environmental initiative," said Max Moinian , Operations, Design & Development, The Moinian Group. "According to the 2016 NYC Greenhouse Gas Inventory, buildings create one-third of citywide emissions. This data-driven approach will have a real and lasting impact for our company and our tenants."

"Carbon Lighthouse is excited to be working with a commercial real estate powerhouse like The Moinian Group on its sustainability and energy efficiency programs," said Raphael Rosen, CEO and co-founder at Carbon Lighthouse. "Together, Carbon Lighthouse and The Moinian Group will turn energy efficiency strategies into measured, data-backed carbon reduction impact demonstrating that CRE can accomplish both business and decarbonization goals."

At the New York City asset, Carbon Lighthouse and The Moinian Group worked arm in arm with the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) to leverage the Real Time Energy Management Program which generously cost-shared in the overall implementation of Carbon Lighthouse's service.

Carbon Lighthouse's unique Efficiency Production service and the 100 million square feet of commercial real estate data analyzed by its AI platform CLUES®, identified energy optimization opportunities for The Moinian Group and will work with on-site teams on LED lighting upgrades, and cost-saving optimizations to HVAC and central plant controls. Further, Carbon Lighthouse will monitor the buildings' energy use over the life of the partnership to continuously deliver immediate and sustained financial value with reduced carbon emissions over time.

ABOUT THE MOINIAN GROUP

Founded by Joseph Moinian, The Moinian Group today owns and operates a diversified portfolio of assets across the United States and is among the only national real estate entities to develop, own and operate properties across every asset category, including office, hotel, retail, condos and rental apartments. The Moinian Group's holdings include high-profile assets in America's leading cities, including New York, Dallas and Los Angeles. For the past three decades, The Moinian Group has been a pioneer in the development of emerging areas of New York City such as Downtown and West Side of Manhattan, developing commercial, residential and mixed-use projects that combine luxury living, modern office space and high quality retail. The Moinian Group maintains a reputation for developing state-of-the-art, aesthetically distinguished properties as the firm continues to strive for excellence. More information on the Moinian Group and its portfolio can be found at www.moinian.com .

ABOUT CARBON LIGHTHOUSE

Carbon Lighthouse is a tech company enabling decarbonization and profitability for commercial real estate (CRE). Making building performance data more accessible is a fundamental problem the company has been solving for years in the pursuit of its mission to stop climate change. The company's unique Efficiency Production service goes deep into buildings to uncover and constantly correct hidden inefficiencies that add up to meaningful financial value and carbon elimination that continues over time. Now, using a decade of deep ventilation, data sensing, and visualization capabilities, The Carbon Lighthouse Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) solution is the only real-time, occupant-facing IAQ solution purpose-built to enable building owners and operators to drive leasing and bookings. Since 2010, commercial real estate, educational, hospitality and retail customers nationwide have chosen Carbon Lighthouse to enhance building comfort, increase net operating income and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information visit: www.carbonlighthouse.com .

