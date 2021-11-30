The Mom Project and Forward-Thinking Companies Unite to Drive the Future of Work

CHICAGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mom Project, the leading platform for moms to discover their economic potential, announced today the launch of The Back to Progress initiative, which is committed to unlocking $50 million in economic opportunity for moms. This initiative is supported by more than a dozen major companies including Amazon, Best Buy, and Etsy who will contribute through hiring and other measures to take bold action when it's needed most.

Additional companies partnering with The Mom Project on this campaign include Boomi, Initiative Media, Logitech, Riot Games, Vista, Trane Technologies, Mynd, NeighborSchools, Workato, Accelerated Digital Media, Zendesk, Kellogg's, M1 Finance and Synchrony.

"Moms and their families need our support now more than ever, so it was a no-brainer to partner with The Mom Project on The Back to Progress initiative," said Claudine Cheever, VP, Global Brand and Fixed Marketing at Amazon. "At Amazon, we take pride in our diverse workforce and the assistance and opportunity we provide all employees, especially moms and new parents."

Companies interested in joining the initiative should visit backtoprogress.com .

Despite making significant strides in the workforce over the last several decades, much of that hard-earned progress is at risk of being wiped out due to the coronavirus pandemic. Moms and their families were some of the hardest hit during the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, 2.3 million women left the U.S. workforce—either through job loss or being forced to quit in order to care for their children—leading to the lowest levels of women in the labor force since the 1980s, prompting Vice President Kamala Harris to declare it "a national emergency."

During this time of need, The Mom Project has witnessed business leaders stepping up to the challenge, with companies identifying the company's suite of hiring, upskilling and retention solutions as an effective way to solve pressing labor shortages while also addressing longer-term concerns around attrition, skill gaps and the need for greater diversity and empathy in the workplace. There has been a 90 percent increase in companies proactively interested in joining The Mom Project's mission as the company has witnessed 20x growth over the past three years.

On the heels of its $80 million Series C funding round announced on October 6—the largest global investment ever made in female workforce technology—The Mom Project is committed to unlocking more than $1 billion in economic opportunity for moms over the next two years through investments in product development, distribution and team growth.

"Now is the time to step up and The Mom Project and our company partners are doing just that through The Back to Progress campaign," said Allison Robinson, The Mom Project founder and CEO. "The end of 2021 marks a critical moment as talent—and moms specifically—re-enter the workforce, but they are not looking to go back to how it was before. They are looking to continue fueling progress with a more flexible and supportive workplace."

About The Mom Project

The Mom Project is the leading platform for moms to discover their economic potential. Serving over 500,000 moms and 3,000 companies through its robust suite of hiring, education and retention solutions, The Mom Project is supporting mothers in finding success on their own terms. The Chicago-based company was founded in 2016 by Allison Robinson, who serves as CEO, and has raised $116M in funding to date. Serena Williams joined The Mom Project as a Strategic Advisor in 2020 to further mobilize the mission.

