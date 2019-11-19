The Mom Project Announces New Research And Insights Vertical, MP Labs, To Provide Data-Rich Workplace Research

Led by Pam Cohen, PhD, President of MP Labs, the organization is dedicated to making work-life integration easier and more accessible for moms, women and the companies they support. They achieve this in two ways: First, through ongoing internal research, data collection and analysis and second, through supporting organizations by building customized predictive measurement models designed to answer questions critical to workforce performance outcomes such as attracting and retaining the best female talent from entry-level through the executive level. By creating a research and insights vertical, MP Labs can leverage its findings to create tangible, rewarding and strategic opportunities for women and the companies that seek to recruit and retain them.

"We are so excited to launch this innovative complement to The Mom Project," said Cohen. "We know that 43% of women are leaving the workforce for caregiving reasons and one of our goals is to extract findings from over 200,000 career-minded women in The Mom Project's vast network to build concrete tools to redefine career structures for moms and women. I look forward to collaborating with progressive and innovative companies that are dedicated to creating a more approachable, gender equitable workplace for all of their employees and future generations of the workforce."

With the holidays around the corner, MP Labs authored the timely report "Who's Driving The Cart?" as a way to engage retailers who are looking for insights into how to drive traffic into ever disappearing brick-and-mortar stores, a trend that predominantly negatively affects women working in the retail sector as a result. The study takes a deeper dive into a critical conundrum that retailers are facing, as they are under immense pressure to compete in e-commerce while still maintaining and driving traffic to physical stores. Since 74.9% of women are the primary shoppers of their households, MP Labs hopes the report will encourage retailers to invest in women, which drives the economy.

"MP Labs is doing important research and work that is critical to the larger landscape of women in the workplace," said Allison Robinson, CEO of The Mom Project. "With our primary business that focuses on putting women and moms back to work, we have a unique position where we can tap into the collective experiences of women in our network and really discover what's important to them and what they need to be successful. Now, with these insights, we've been able to expand our business with MP Labs to continue to be a resource to women, further creating a more flexible and modern landscape of the workplace."

MP Labs is looking to engage with companies in all industries to collaborate on in-depth research in workplace trends, gender equality, diversity and corporate social responsibility, to improve the workplace for all employees. Companies looking to explore research and development opportunities can contact Christine Coyle.

To download a complimentary copy of "Who's Driving The Cart?" visit www.TheMomProject.com/insights.

The Mom Project is the leading career destination for moms. With a community of over 200,000 talented professionals and more than 2,000 companies, The Mom Project is committed to building a better workplace for mothers and the businesses they support. For more information, visit www.themomproject.com.

