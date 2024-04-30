The Mom's Choice Awards Names the Bark Phone for Kids Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products

"We are exceptionally proud to receive the Mom's Choice Awards Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval," states Titania Jordan, Chief Parent and Marketing Officer at Bark. "The MCA is renowned for guiding families toward the finest products and services, making this recognition especially meaningful. At Bark, we are committed to setting the standard in safeguarding children both online and offline, and it's an honor to be acknowledged as a leader in this vital field."

To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. Evaluators are bound by a strict code of ethics not only to ensure objectivity, but also to ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.

Combining the best of advanced content monitoring with location tracking and other top parent-requested features, the Bark Phone is a fully customizable Samsung device that also includes built-in features (able to be managed remotely on the parent's device) such as:

Alerts for potential dangers like bullying, depression, and online predation

Real-time GPS location tracking

App & web blocking

App download permissions

Contact approvals

Texts that can't be deleted without permission

Phone locking

Tamper-proof parental controls

"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, executive director of the Mom's Choice Awards. "We have a passion to help families grow emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality and also a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families."

About Bark Technologies

Bark is an online safety company that helps protect close to 7 million kids at home and in more than 3,700 schools and districts across the U.S. Offering content monitoring, screen time management, location tracking, and more, Bark is the leading digital safety solution for parents, families, and schools. Products include the Bark app, the Bark Phone, the in-home web filter Bark Home, and the community give-back program Bark for Schools.

Using highly sophisticated artificial intelligence, Bark's award-winning monitoring technology alerts families to concerning behaviors in a variety of categories, including bullying, suicidal ideation, threats of violence, sexual content, and online predation. Bark monitors more than 45 of today's most popular social media platforms and apps, as well as text messages, images, videos, chats, emails, and files. Visit bark.us to learn more about the company and its product offerings.

About the Mom's Choice Awards®

The Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries. Around the world, parents, educators, retailers and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families.

Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com .

