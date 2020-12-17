The Mom's Choice Awards Names TutorMe Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe , the online tutoring solution of the future, has announced that The Mom's Choice Awards ® (MCA) has named it among the best in family-friendly media, products, and services. The MCA evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on several elements, including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and cost.

TutorMe is also a recipient of HowtoLearn.com's 2020 Parent and Teacher Choice™ Award and has received the Timmy for Best Tech for Good in LA and a National Parenting Product Award .

"We are thrilled to earn the Mom's Choice Award Honoring Excellence Seal of Approval," said TutorMe Co-founder and CEO Myles Hunter. "We know all the great things the MCA does to connect consumers, educators, and caregivers with the best products and services available for families."

To be considered for an award, each entrant submits five (5) identical samples for testing. Entries are matched to evaluators in the MCA database. A strict code of ethics bounds evaluators to ensure objectivity and ensure that the evaluation is free from manufacturer influence. The five evaluations are submitted to the MCA Executive Committee for final review and approval.

"Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services," explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom's Choice Awards. "We have a passion for helping families grow emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our approval seal are high-quality and a great value. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians, and other specialists, and we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families."

For more information on TutorMe, please visit TutorMe.com .

About TutorMe

TutorMe is the online tutor of the future—as a leading provider of online tutoring, the platform connects students with highly qualified tutors in, on average, less than 30 seconds. TutorMe provides instruction via video chat, screen sharing, and virtual whiteboards archived for future reference. They work with learners and parents from K–12 to higher education, either directly or through partnerships with academic institutions or via employer-provided benefits. TutorMe is part of the Zovio network. TutorMe is a recipient of HowtoLearn.com's 2020 Parent and Teacher Choice™ Award and has received the Timmy for Best Tech for Good in LA, a National Parenting Product Award, and a Mom's Choice Award.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy , TutorMe , and [email protected] , leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

About the Mom's Choice Awards®

The Mom's Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services. The organization is based in the United States and has reviewed thousands of entries from more than 55 countries. Around the world, parents, educators, retailers, and members of the media look for the MCA mother-and-child Honoring Excellence seal of approval when selecting quality products and services for children and families. Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting the website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com .

Media Contact

Alanna Vitucci

[email protected]

858 668 2586 x11636

SOURCE TutorMe