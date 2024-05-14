The Moms First Summit Convenes the Most Powerful Moms in America to Finish the Fight for Gender Equality

Hosted by Moms First, the Summit Seeks to Unite and Empower Mothers to Transform their Workplaces, Communities, and Culture so Moms Can Thrive

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Moms First, the national nonprofit organization advocating for moms, will convene the inaugural Moms First Summit , in partnership with Share Our Strength, aimed at revolutionizing the narrative around motherhood and empowering moms across the nation.

On the heels of Mothers Day, the Moms First Summit will feature some of the most influential women, moms, and allies in America — including Hillary Clinton, Sam Altman, Dr. Becky Kennedy, Tarana Burke, Geena Davis, Elaine Welteroth, Emily Oster, Secretary Gina Raimondo, Alexis McGill Johnson, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Moira Forbes, Ashley Judd, Astronaut Christina Koch, Katie Couric, Olivia Walton, Craig Newmark, and more — coming together for the first time to reshape the national conversation about motherhood and forge a new political identity for moms. The event will convene 375 people in New York City and will be live streamed to Moms First's community of 1.1 million moms and supporters and the public.

"By convening the most powerful moms in America, we'll bring motherhood to the place it's always belonged: at the heart of the fight for gender equality," said Reshma Saujani, founder and CEO of Moms First. "Our country loves to divide moms — whether it's working moms vs. stay at home moms, black moms vs. white moms or breastfeeding moms vs. formula feeding moms — there are so few opportunities for solidarity among mothers in America. Moms First is changing the story of the American experience of motherhood. Today at the Moms First Summit, we are creating a new identity around motherhood — one that transcends individual experiences and fosters a sense of collective empowerment and community."

The Summit's program will address a wide range of issues, including lack of paid leave and affordable child care, the gender pay gap and motherhood penalty, shrinking reproductive health access and the Black maternal health crisis, growing mental health challenges, and more. Through panel discussions and fireside chats, the Summit will explore the challenges facing mothers today, highlight innovative solutions being championed by the most influential women, mothers, and allies in their industries, and lift up opportunities for collective action. Summit attendees will gain valuable insights, forge meaningful connections, and catalyze action within their communities, workplaces, and homes to win the structural supports moms need to thrive: paid leave, child care, and equal pay.

Saujani: "Never before have this many mothers come together to fight — not for our children or our communities — but for ourselves. Together, by bringing motherhood to the forefront, we will finish the fight for gender equality."

The Moms First Summit, in partnership with Share Our Strength, is made possible by financial support from the Walton Family Foundation, Rebecca and Cal Henderson, Kate Spade New York, PwC, Bobbie, and HireTalent, and in-kind support from Charriol, Lyft, and Smart Sitting. Moms First is grateful for Forbes' media partnership and InStyle's editorial collaboration on the Summit.

For more information and to register for the livestream, visit momsfirstsummit.us .

About Moms First:

Moms First is a national, nonprofit organization transforming our workplaces, communities, and culture to enable moms to thrive. Our grassroots movement of more than one million moms and supporters is dedicated to advancing women's economic freedom, uplifting the vital work of moms in our society, and building the power to win the public and private sector investments moms need and deserve, including child care, paid leave, and equal pay. Learn more at momsfirst.us .

