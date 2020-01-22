The Mom's Guide To A Good Divorce Offers Millions Of Families A Change In Narrative

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfectly timed with January being unofficially dubbed "Divorce Month" and due to popular demand, thought leader Sarah Armstrong today announces the re-release of her book, The Mom's Guide to a Good Divorce: What to Think Through When Children are Involved (www.gooddivorce.guide). This book presents even more helpful, bite-sized pieces of advice and wisdom on how to change the narrative on the societal norm of a bitter divorce. It is no secret that divorce imparts negative interaction between parents, as depicted in the acclaimed movie Marriage Story, and this negativity has a lasting impact on children.

Kathryn Stockett, author of the New York Times Bestseller and basis of the Oscar nominated film,

The Help, heralds Armstrong's advice. "Sarah was one of the first people I called when I realized I was getting a divorce. I could not be more grateful for Sarah's advice on how I should navigate a new, post-divorce world with my daughter. Which leads me to wonder...how do the other millions out there figure it out if they cannot call Sarah? People need to hear Sarah's guidance in her own captivating voice. It is innovative. It is positive. It needs to be shared with those who need it."

The Mom's Guide to a Good Divorce (January 2020, Life Journey Experience, 224 pages) presents advice for every stage of the pre to post divorce process. Armstrong offers strategies including how to help children manage their lives between two homes and how to develop your compartmentalization muscles to manage the stress of divorce to how to handle a year of post-divorce "firsts". According to Sarah, "There is not enough dialogue and good examples in society today in terms of how to keep what is best for the children at the forefront during such a life-changing event." The-easy-to-read book is written in a soothing, yet pragmatic, tone and includes plenty of white space for reflection along the way.

The Mom's Guide to a Good Divorce is available on Amazon.com, Barnes and Noble, iBooks, Kindle and Nook.

Contact Natalie Jones Lacey Telephone (404) 229-3737 Email Nataliejlacey@gmail.com

SOURCE Sarah Armstrong