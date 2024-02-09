The Money Store Welcomes Coleen Bogle as New Chief Marketing Officer

09 Feb, 2024, 14:00 ET

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Money Store has announced that Coleen Bogle has joined the mortgage lender as its Chief Marketing Officer. Bogle has more than 15 years of experience leading marketing departments in the home financing industry, and in her new role, she will focus on enhancing the brand, expanding marketing services and attracting top-tier mortgage origination talent to the organization.

Mortgage marketing leader Coleen Bogle recently joined The Money Store as its Chief Marketing Officer.
"It's an honor to step into this important role at The Money Store," said Bogle. "During this challenging period for our industry, I'm delighted to be joining a right-sized company that shares my commitment to service and values. I look forward to leveraging their nimble lending model, stellar reputation and supportive culture to further elevate the brand and provide unparalleled marketing support to their mortgage originators."

Prior to joining The Money Store, Bogle served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Draper and Kramer Mortgage Corp. for over eight years. Under her leadership, the firm's annual loan volume expanded from $1 billion to a peak of $9 billion. Bogle's responsibilities included directing nationwide marketing strategies, overseeing the marketing department and contributing to recruitment, compliance, event coordination, vendor relations, employee engagement and strategic planning.

"Coleen's appointment marks a significant milestone for The Money Store, underscoring our commitment to fostering growth and innovation," said Peter Alvarez, Chief Operations Officer at The Money Store. "Her proven track record of driving progress and expanding production for lenders aligns seamlessly with our vision. We are thrilled to welcome her aboard, and we are confident that her passion and expertise will propel us to new heights."

MLD Mortgage, dba The Money Store, is a leading mortgage lending institution dedicated to providing personalized financial solutions and exceptional service to clients from coast to coast.

About The Money Store:
The Money Store is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, and is licensed in 47 states. The company offers a wide range of mortgage programs to meet the needs of homebuyers and homeowners while also providing low rates and superior customer service. The Money Store's online-based service model includes a secure application process that tracks every step from inquiry to closing. Visit them online at www.themoneystore.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Peter Alvarez ([email protected]) or call (973) 295-3511.

