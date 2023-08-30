The Money Store Welcomes John Palmiotto as Chief Production Officer in Strategic Hiring Initiative

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an industry landscape marked by downsizing and challenges, The Money Store is breaking new ground with a strategic hiring initiative that positions it as a beacon of growth and innovation. This dynamic move welcomes John Palmiotto, a seasoned industry leader, to the company's C-suite as the Chief Production Officer.

The Money Store Appoints a New Chief Production Officer amidst strategic growth initiative.
John Palmiotto joins The Money Store with a distinguished career spanning 28 years, marked by outstanding leadership and accomplishments. His most recent role as the Chief of Retail Production at Guaranteed Rate showcased his ability to manage and inspire a salesforce of over 2,000 sales professionals for nearly 6 ½ years. Prior to this, he made a profound impact during his 11-year tenure as Midstates Divisional President at Prospect Mortgage.

A driving force in the industry, John Palmiotto has consistently demonstrated his ability to lead teams and companies toward success. His vision aligns with The Money Store's commitment to providing a unique and thriving environment for loan officers to excel in current market conditions.

"I'm excited to be part of the Money Store and to help build upon the success of this storied franchise. I believe many loan officers are looking for a different experience to succeed in this market and the Money Store provides a great alternative for them. Excited to be part of the team!", John states.

With the strategic addition of John Palmiotto, The Money Store solidifies its position as an industry powerhouse, determined to attract top-level talent and steer the company toward an even brighter future.

About The Money Store

The Money Store is a direct mortgage lender located in Florham Park, New Jersey, and is licensed in 47 states. The company offers a wide range of mortgage programs to meet the needs of homeowners while also providing low rates and superior customer service. The Money Store's online-based service model includes a secure application process that tracks every step from inquiry to closing. Visit them online at www.themoneystore.com. For inquiries, contact Peter Alvarez ([email protected]) or call (973) 295-3511.

