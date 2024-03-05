The Money Store Welcomes Top 200 Originator John Abraham

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Money Store has announced that top-producing mortgage loan originator John Abraham and his team have joined the mortgage lending firm. Abraham's home financing experience spans 34 years, and he has consistently been ranked among the top 200 mortgage originators in the nation by industry publications Mortgage Executive Magazine and Scotsman Guide. In his new role as Vice President, Producing Branch Manager based in Illinois, Abraham will serve as a sales leader, mortgage originator and driver of loan volume growth.

"It's important to me to be part of a company that combines an efficient lending platform with an authentic and supportive atmosphere. I've been impressed with The Money Store's transparent loan process, streamlined operations and highly competitive rates," said Abraham. "What truly sets them apart, however, is their dedication to cultivating a personal culture where team members are empowered to succeed. I'm thrilled to join this dynamic firm where integrity, collaboration and excellence are not just buzzwords but a reality."

Prior to joining The Money Store, Abraham was a producing manager at Caliber Home Loans, where he established himself as one of the top producers in the Midwest during his 10-year tenure. In 2022, he was ranked No. 6 in the state of Illinois by Scotsman Guide for annual number of loans closed. Before joining Caliber, he was a vice president and producing manager for nearly 13 years at National City Mortgage.

"We're excited to welcome John Abraham and his team to The Money Store," said Peter Alvarez, Chief Operations Officer at The Money Store. "John is a top sales leader in the Midwest, and his integrity, dedication to his team and sustained excellence perfectly align with our company. Our business model is a perfect fit for his business, and we are excited to continue our growth with John and his team on board. We look forward to a long, prosperous relationship with John and his group and will support them in any way we can to continue their success."

MLD Mortgage, Inc. dba The Money Store, is a leading mortgage lending institution dedicated to providing personalized financial solutions and exceptional service to clients from coast to coast.

About The Money Store:

The Money Store is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, and is licensed in 47 states. The company offers a wide range of mortgage programs to meet the needs of homebuyers and homeowners while also providing low rates and superior customer service. The Money Store's online-based service model includes a secure application process that tracks every step from inquiry to closing. Visit them online at www.themoneystore.com.

